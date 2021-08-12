The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHANE JUSTIN ADKINS, 47, of Barboursville, husband of Robin Adkins, died Aug. 8. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DONNA RUTH DANIEL ARTHURS of Ohio Furnace, Ohio, wife of Gary Arthurs, died Aug. 10. She retired from Green Local Schools. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the feral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JACK CLEDITH BLACKWELL, 92, of Ona died Aug. 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Friends may gather one hour before service at the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
EDWARD LEE CAUDILL, 70, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Markita Hagans Caudill, died Aug. 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the Big Sandy Power Plant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; committal service following at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
EARL LEE COOK SR., 69 of Omar, W.Va., died Aug. 9 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeal service 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Mounts Funeral Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
MARY LOU DAVIS, 99, of San Benito, Texas, formerly of Huntington, widow of Ralph C. Davis, died Aug. 7 in Valley Baptist Regional Medical Center, Harlinger, Texas. She was a retired real estate agent for C. J. Brown. There will be a visitation from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel, followed by a graveside service at Rose Hill Burial Park.
SHARON ANN RICE FARREN, 73, of South Point, Ohio, companion of the late John Leedy, died Aug. 10 at home. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.slackandwallace.com
DONALD WAYNE FRUM JR., 73, of Ironton, father of Rose McCloud of Ironton, died Aug. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Dairy Mart. At his request, there will be no services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
DONNA JEAN BAISDEN GRATE, formerly of Patriot, Ohio, widow of Charles Glen Grate, died Aug. 8 in Boone Hospital, Columbia, Mo. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Salem Baptist Church, Gage, Ohio.
MICHELLE ANN MANN, 55, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTOPHER JASON MITCHELL, 38, of Madison, W.Va., son of Charles “Buck” and Grace Ann Mitchell of Madison, died Aug. 7. He was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Donations are suggested to the funeral home. Service at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial follows in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.handleyfh.com.
BRENDA SUE MORRIS, 66, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Gary Lee Morris Sr., died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Melvin Cemetery follows. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM BILL NASH, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of June Nash, died Aug. 9 in Abbyshire Place, Bidwell, Ohio. He worked for Gallagher Ford, Greater Huntington Theatre Corporation and Compton Office Machine Company. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabell Wayne Humane Society. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CORLIE M. PERRY, 92, of Huntington, widow of Y.B. Perry, died Aug. 8 at her sister’s home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug.14 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in the Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church of your choice.
DUNCAN PATRICK RAINES, 25, of Greensboro, N.C., died Aug. 4 in Redding, Calif. Burial will be in Alley Cemetery, McCarr, Ky., dates will be announced. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com. In lieu of flowers, direct donations to R.E. Rogers or to the family to assist with expenses, or to the charity of your choice.
FAYE EASTERLING SCALF, 91 of Sidney, Ky., died Aug. 8. She worked at the A&P Supermarket on 2nd Avenue in Williamson, W.Va., and played important role in the unionization of this store, where she was the Shop Steward and Union Representative. Memorials may be offered to First Baptist Church of Williamson, PO Box 1438, Williamson, WV 25661. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at First Baptist Church of Williamson. www.rerogersfh.com.
JACKIE O’NEAL SHERMAN, 54, of Logan, W.Va., died Aug. 10 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 14, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
MARVYN JON SIDERS, 85, of Camden, N.C., formerly of Ironton, husband of Charlotte Kay Johnson Siders, died Aug. 4 in Sentara Albermarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, N.C. He was a retired USAF Lt. Colonel. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Friends and family gather one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LARRY THEIL SMITH, 71, of Canada, Ky., father of Sonya Beard of Lexington, Ky., and Kimberly Bogar of Canada, Ky., died Aug. 10 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was a retired coal mine electrician. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Elswick Family Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOHN DAVID “ODELL” WALKER, 51 of Huntington died Aug. 7. He previously worked for Home Care Medical. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
STACY LEE WALLACE, 50 of Coal Mountain, W.Va., died Aug. 4. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Big Cub Missionary Baptist Church, Coal Mountain. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
KENNITH LEE WEBB, 77, of Barboursville died Aug. 12. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug.15 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA ANN WEBB, 68, of Turkey Creek, Ky., mother of Eric Webb of Turkey Creek and Terry Webb of Columbus, Ohio, died Aug. 10 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; visitation one hour before service. www.rerogersfh.com.
THEODORE SUTTON WILSON, 75, of Huntington, husband of Linda Turley Wilson, died Aug. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Bloss & Dillard Inc. Funeral services 11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com