The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROLE SUE BROWN HAYNER ADKINS, 79, of Ceredo, died June 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
RAYMOND EDWARD ADKINS, 71, of Logan, W.Va., father of Tina Williamson, died May 31 at home. He was a retired teacher. To honor his wishes, he will be cremated, and a celebration of life with family and friends held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MAX EUGENE BLAKE, 91 of Huntington, widower of Betty Jean Blake, died May 31. He retired from INCO.. Services will be 2 p.m. June 6 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
BENJAMIN “B.J.” KYLE LEE BLANKENSHIP, 24, of Wayne, son of Charles and Christie Ferguson Blankenship of Wayne, died May 28. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. June 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
DR. GARRY W. BURKHOLDER, 53, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Cindy Burkholder, died June 2 in Hubbard Hospice at CAMC, Charleston, W.Va. He worked as a Hospitalist at Cabell Huntington Hospital. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. June 6 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. There will be a private burial in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
TERRY SCOTT BRANHAM, 45, of Kenova, son of Emma Jean Bowen Branham, died May 29. Funeral service will be at noon June 5 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Branham Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.www.rollinsfh.com.
LOIS GAIL BRYAN, 67, of Kenova, died June 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. June 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends and family may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET LEE CONRAD, 78, of Milton died June 1. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ANTHONY THOMAS COPLEY SR., 54, of Amherstdale, W.Va., husband of Jennifer Lea Sutphen Copley, died May 29. Funeral service at 1p.m. June 7 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home.www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
LINDA KAY DAVIDSON, 82, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Greg Keenan, died June 1 in Ashland Community Hospice. There are no services scheduled at this time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE MARTIN MASSIE, 38, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Jackie Butler Massie, died May 30 at home. He was a laborer for Hydrochem Industrial Services, Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 4 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial follows in the veterans section of Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
STEVEN ROBERT ALLEN MILLS, 37, of Wilmington, N.C., died May 30 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. June 7 at the Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
ORVAL DEWAYNE MITCHELL, 92, of Letart, W.Va., died June 2 at home. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. June 5 at Hoffman Cemetery, Letart. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
RUTH MAKEPEACE MYERS, 70, of Culloden, wife of John Myers, died June 1. There will be no services. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
ANGELA CAROL BARKER RAMEY, 55, of Wayne, daughter of Charles Barker and Linda Hale Barker, both of Wayne, died June 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. June 5 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Ramey Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
REBECKAH JOY DAMRON SEARLS, 22 of Huntington, wife of Paul Searls, died May 17 in Huntington. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. June 5at The Bridge of Faith Fellowship, 402 Main Ave. Nitro, W.Va. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
AUSTIN JEFFERY SHOEMAKER, 55, of Milton died June 1. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 5 at First Huntington Christian Baptist Church, 402 Buffington St., Huntington (Guyandotte). Burial will be in Shoemaker Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICHARD EDWARD SIMMONS, 59 of Huntington died June 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
HELEN JONES TAYLOR, 90, of Asheboro, N.C., died May 30. She was a retired seamstress. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Home for Children, Asheboro Church of God, 4640 US South 220, Asheboro, NC 27205. Service at 11 a.m. June 6 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 at the funeral home. Mask and social distancing encouraged. www.handleyfh.com.
JERRY BUTCH WOODALL, 70, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Liz Woodall, died May 31 at home. He retired from Motion Industries. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 6 at Slone Tripplet Cemetery, Pleasant View, W.Va., Lincoln County. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.