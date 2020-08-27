The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID LEE ADKINS, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 26 in Best Care Wheelersburg, Ohio. There will be no services at his request. He will be buried in Rome Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOANN CAGLE, 71, of Huntington died Aug. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 pm. Aug. 29 at Rockwood Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BUELAH M. CLARK, 86, of Nelsonville, Ohio, died Aug. 25. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Private burial in Beech Hill Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HARRISON ROBERT JENKINS, 77, of Huntington, husband of Lula Jane Jenkins, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the French Tavern. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 29, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENNA GAIL MOORE, 50, of Huntington died Aug. 23 in Mount Carmel in Grove City, Ohio. She worked as an Accountant for the State of Ohio. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Aug. 29, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MAYME NELSON, 84, of Midkiff, W.Va., wife of Eugene Midkiff, died Aug. 26. She was a homemaker. Funeral Service will be noon Aug. 29, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Wellman Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
BETTY SUE NOE, 81, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Johnny, Billy Ray and Robert Noe, all of Varney, W.Va., died Aug. 20 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 3 p.m. Aug. 28, Fields Cemetery, Varney, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WARREN G. PACK JR., 69, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widower of Donna June Doss Pack, died Aug. 25 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He worked in construction and for Doss Water Services, Man, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 29, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Danville (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RAMON “RAY” PAYTON, 73, of Kenova, husband of Alice Hatten Payton, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired letter carrier with the US Postal Service. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
BONNIE COLLENS LOGINS RUTHERFORD, 82, of Sharondale, Ky., wife of Rolin T. Rutherford, died Aug. 25 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 2 pm. Aug. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Aug. 26 and 27 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
EUGENE ARTHUR STOWERS JR., 57, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Sherry Stowers, died Aug. 25 at home. He had worked at WV State University as Associate Director of I.T. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BESSIE LEE THORNBURG, 92, of Clemmons, N.C., widow of James F. Thornburg, died Aug. 25 in Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Aug. 30, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.