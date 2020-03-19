The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILLY C. BALL, 92, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sarah Ball, died March 18. He was a retired Accountant from Ashland Oil. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 21, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com
ANNA SUE COLE, 71, of Lowmansville, Ky., died March 18 at home. She had been a waitress at Pizza Hut. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 21, Walnut Grove Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Stephens Cemetery, Lowmansville, Ky. Visitation from noon to 9 p.m. March 20 at the church. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
GARY LEE FREEMAN, 80, of Milton died March 17 at home. He retired from INCO Alloys. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, March 20, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Burial will follow. A public funeral service for friends and family will be conducted at a later date. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RHONDA JEAN HALL, 49, of Pippa Passes, Ky., daughter of Gordon Hall, died March 17 in Hazard ARH. Due to current public health concerns, services will be private. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE HARVEY, 65, of Ironton, died at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is seeking information or family members of Ms. Harvey. If you have this information or know her, please call the funeral home at 740-532-2144.
HOMER DOUGLAS HAYNES, 75, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widower of Jo Ann Adkins Haynes, died March 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He was a truck driver and mechanic for Law Co Disposal. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 21, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
MILFORD HOWELL, 85, of Justice, W.Va., died March 15 in Tug Valley ARH, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 20, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Justice Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 at the funeral home.
GLADYS RUTH DRESCHER MAYO, 73, formerly of Wayne County, widow of Jerry R. Mayo Sr., died March 12 at home in Savannah (Ga.) Commons Retirement Community. She retired from the WV Bureau for Child Support Enforcement. Unfortunately, due to current social distancing recommendations, there will be no formal memorial service, although one may be scheduled at an appropriate time in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind in Huntington. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARY FRANCES COUGHENOUR MURPHY, 76, of Ona died March 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a store manager for Sears and Roebuck. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. March 23 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation after 12:30 a.m. Monday at the cemetery. Arrangements are by Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
AMELIA NASH, 53, died at Crystal Care Nursing Home, Coal Grove, Ohio. She was born June 30, 1966. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is seeking contact information or family members of Ms. Nash. If you have this information or know her or her family, please call the funeral home at 740-532-2144.
WILLIAM THOMAS PERRY, 78, of Prichard, husband of Mary Ward Perry, died March 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Bay Leader for Fletcher Mining Equipment. Funeral services 1 p.m. March 21, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, Huntington. Due to current public health concerns, services will be private, but may be viewed online at www.facebook.com/Prince-of-Peace-Free-Will-Baptist-Church-113458015355731/ Burial will be in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
MATTHEW GARRETT PATTERSON, 32, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died March 17. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TERRY DILLON RAKES, 28, of Delaware formerly of Barboursville, son of Terry and Hattie Rakes, died March 16. Services will be held at 2 p.m. March 22, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Pack Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
OTTIE RAE RICE, 69, of Prestonsburg, Ky., widow of Wilis Howard Rice, died March 17 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg. Due to current public health concerns, services will be private, with burial following at Rice-Sammons Family Cemetery, Blue River Ky. A livestream of the service is available at the Facebook page of Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky. Friends may visit the family home noon to 6 p.m. March 21.
GLENNA KAY SEXTON, 57, of Prestonsburg, Ky., wife of R. Brian Sexton, died March 16 at home. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
NORMAN D. SKIDMORE, 84, of Barboursville died March 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be private due to the current health concerns in our country. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton St., Huntington, WV 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Services for JEANETTA SMITH, 82, of Huntington have been rescheduled due to current public health concerns. Services will be private at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. She died March 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUSSELL HAROLD STAPLETON, 87, of Taylorsville formerly Ashland, Ky., father of Timothy Wayne Stapleton of Taylorsville and Melissa Dawn Burgess of Indianapolis, Ind., died March 17 in Signature Health Care. He retired as a salesman for Economy Foods, Huntington. There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. March 21 at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. at the gravesite. To view the service as a livestream, please request friendship with Tim Stapleton on Facebook in advance www.facebook.com/tim.stapleton.37 Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Team Expansion, 4112 Old Routt Road, Louisville, KY 40299 or Mid-South Christian College, Memphis, Tenn. www.steenfuneral home.com.
MARKLIN "MARK" ANDREW TAYLOR, 67, of Barboursville, widower of Sandra Kay Taylor, died March 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. March 21, Baylous Cemetery. Because of the current health concerns in our country, there will be a private family visitation on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RUTH ALICE TAYLOR, 78, of Ashland, mother of Kenneth Taylor of Abingdon, Va., Randall Taylor and William Taylor, both of Ashland, died March 17 at home. She retired form Ashland Independent Schools and had a second career with Cannonsburg (Ky.) Walmart. There will be a family service at 1 p.m. March 21 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Due to current public health concerns, those unable to attend may view online by contacting the funeral home for a link to be emailed to you. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.