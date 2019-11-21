The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARLTON DELANO BAILEY SR., 83, of Barboursville died Nov. 20 Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Nov.25, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s research Hospital. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FLORA BELLE BIAS, 92, of Milton, died Nov. 18. She donated her body for medical research. There will be a brief memorial service 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Milton Fire Department. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and there will be light refreshments after to celebrate her life. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL A. BLATT, 85, of Huntington, husband of Susan Blatt, died Nov. 21 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was a former employee of Columbia Gas. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
CHRISTOPHER DALE BLEVINS, 36 of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Dona Blevins, died Nov. 20 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Nov. 23 Rehobeth Church, Waterloo, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rehobeth Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, to help with funeral expenses. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LON WILLIAM CAMPBELL, 74, of Huntington, died Nov. 18. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 23, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DE GRIFFITH, 79, of Huntington, widow of Dale Griffith, died Nov. 17 in Heritage Center. She was the co-owner/operator of R and D Flag Car Company. Graveside service 2 p.m., Nov. 23 at Bowen Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONALD JAY HAGLEY, 66, of Ona, died Nov. 20. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Arthur Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY HUFF of Ashland, widow of Robert Huff, died Nov. 19. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a local charity or the Boyd County Animal Shelter. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MILDRED JIVIDEN JACOBS, 93, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Nov. 20 in Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Visitation two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
DEBRA ANN KITTS of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Nov. 20. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LOUISE M. LEGG, 100, of Ona, mother of Carl Legg, died Nov. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a production worker for Kerr Glass. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 23, Reger Funeral Chapel; burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DOROTHY VIRGINIA LUCAS ROSS, 79, of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 24, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
MARY CATHERINE KAZEE MIRANDA, 83, of Flatwoods, Ky., mother of Terri Everman of Flatwoods and Larry Miranda of Varney, W.Va., died Nov. 20 in the Hospice Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland Visitation two hours before service Sunday at the funeral home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA PERRY, 87, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Bud "Kin" Perry, died Nov. 18 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the John Perry Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
PATTY JO SMITH, 62, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 15. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 22, at House of Prayer Full Gospel Church, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Stowers Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Koontz Funeral Home, toward funeral expenses.
MICHAEL DEAN WILSON, 32, of Scottown, Ohio, son of Lisa Brown Clary, died Nov. 19 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Perkins Ridge Church, Willow Wood, Ohio; burial in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.