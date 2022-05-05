The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KEITH A. BARE, 59, of Ironton, father of Adam Bare of Ironton and Alex Bare of Coal Grove, Ohio, died May 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired form Pregis. Memorial service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 9 at Coal Grove High School cafeteria. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DELORES FAYE CHAPMAN BRALEY, 84, of Salt Rock, died May 5 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. May 7 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHYLLIS LORETTA WEBB FREEMAN, 81, of South Point, Ohio, died May 1 at home. She retired from One Valley Bank. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 5 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.wallaceffh.com.
ROBERT TODD McBRIDE JR., 29, of Huntington, son of Michelle Lytle McBride Ruggles of Huntington and Robert Todd McBride Sr. of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died May 4 in Huntington. He was a cook and driver for Giovanni’s Pizza, Hurricane. Memorial services will be at a later date. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
OLA MAE NEWSOME NOEL, 92, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Emory R. Noel Jr., died May 4 at home. She in Mingo County, Louisa Middle School and was named Teacher of the Year for Lawrence CountyThere will be a visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on May 6 at 6 p.m. and funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on May 7 at the Louisa Church of God. Burial will follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
MYRA LEE SELLARDS, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James C. Sellards, died May 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was retired from Commercial Optical. Funeral services will be at noon May 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuay.com
JOHN RICHARD SPROUSE, 71, of Ceredo, partner of Timothy Hager, died April 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 7 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
EARL ODELL WALLACE, 65, of Kermit, W.Va., died May 4 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 7 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Wallace Family Cemetery in Pliny, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.