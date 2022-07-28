The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHYLLIS LOUISE SIFFORD BLANKENSHIP, 89 of Lavalette, widow of Woodrow Blankenship, died July 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 30 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Mays Cemetery, Lavalette. Visitation two hours before services. Face coverings are requested.
PAMELA GLADYS BOWEN, 50, of Wayne died July 26. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 31 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT CHAPMAN CHIARENZELLI, 41, of Huntington, son of Robert Chiarenzelli, died July 28. Graveside service at 2 p.m. July 31 at the Chiarenzelli Family Cemetery, Fort Gay. Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
BUDDY RAY FETTY, 72, of Ona died July 27. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements.
MARIA FLORALDE HAGER, 58 of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Bryan Hager, died July 24 at home. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. July 31 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BETTY ROSE JEFFERSON, 87, of Lesage died July 27. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEFFEREE GENEVA JONES, 57, of Huntington died July 11 at home. Funeral service will be at noon July 30 at Real Life Christian Center, 2511 9th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MYRTLE F. LITTON, 95, of Hurricane, W.Va., widow of Ernest F. Litton, died July 28. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 31 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va. Entombment will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
DAVID LEE LIVELY, 56, of Mallory, W.Va., life companion of Dreama Kovach, died July 25 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a mechanic and coal truck driver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, 115 Market St., Man, WV 25635 to help with funeral expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
PHILLIP MART MAYNARD, 44, of Radcliff, Ky., husband of Carrie Maynard, died July 23. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on July 30 at Ashland Grace Church of the Nazarene, 2413 S. 29th St., Ashland. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TERESA JO MURPHY, 62, of Huntington, wife of Jeff Murphy, died July 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 30 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HOMER C. PAUL, 81 of Barboursville, husband of Ina Leadman Paul died July 26. At this time, no services are planned. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary is assisting his family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CHAUNCEY WILLIAM PORTER, 79, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 23 at home. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio.
RAYMOND SHANE SAMPLES, 65, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died July 28. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
