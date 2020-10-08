The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PHYLLIS NICOLE ADKINS, 47, of Mallory, W.Va., wife of Roger Lee Adkins Jr., died Oct. 7 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a direct support professional at ResCare. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Lundale Freewill Baptist Church; entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
PAUL EDWARD BAILEY, 57, of Huntington died Oct. 7, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 10, Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.beardmortuary.com. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Emogene Dolin Hospice House.
JACK WINSTON BLACK of Milton, widower of Judith Ann Black, died Oct. 5. A private service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EUGENE “DUGE” CLAY, 83, of East Lynn, widower of Linda Sue Adkins Clay, died Oct. 6 at home. He was are retired WVDOH truck driver. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 11, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation one before service. Social distancing and face masks requested of everyone attending.
LORA MAE FERGUSON, 90, of Ashland, widow of Charles Ferguson, died Oct. 7 in Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 10, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Social distancing and masks will be practiced.
DAVID HOLLEY of Kenova, died Oct. 8 at home. Arrangements incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www. rollinsfh.com.
DEBORAH LYNN HOLLEY, 68, of Huntington, died Oct. 8, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LAWRENCE VILAS UNROE JR., age 74 of Crown City, Ohio, died Oct. 7 in the Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. www.waugh-halley-wood.com.
DR. RAYMOND HOWARD THORNTON of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., died Oct. 1. Private graveside service at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.