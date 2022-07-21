The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSEMARIE LEE ACCIDENTALE, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a cashier for Marshall University. There will be a memorial gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. July 23 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. She was a cashier for Marshall University. www.regerfh.com.
MORRIS EDWARD BAILEY, 89, of Barboursville died July 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Honoring his wishes all services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SALLY FAYE BRADSHAW, 77 of Wayne, wife of Charles R. Bradshaw, died July 20 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Mills-Vaughan Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
OTHO BROOKS JR., 79, of Huntington died July 20. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 23 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANCES JEAN COLEMAN, 92, of Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, widow of Charles E. Coleman, died July 19 at home. She retired from the Cabell County BOE. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. July 23 at Woodmere Memorial Parks, Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BETHANNE B. COONEY, 80 of Huntington, widow of John Edward Cooney, died July 19 at home. She was formerly employed by Allied Warehouse. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 25 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Grace United Methodist Church.
MARY ELLEN DANIELS, 76, of Ironton, widow of Gene Kelly and Phillip Gail Daniels, died July 21 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. There will be a graveside service at 11:15 a.m. Aug. 1 at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PETER HOWARD ENGLIN, 56, of South St. Paul, Minn., died July 18 at home in Milton. Celebration of life at 7 p.m. July 25 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Private burial at a later time. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LONA LOU COOK FINLEY, 94, formerly of Huntington, widow of Glenn Finley, died July 18 in Falls Church, Va. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
DAVID ALLEN HAMLIN, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 21 in Four Seasons Nursing Home, Washington Court House, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JOHN STEVEN JAVINS, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Angela Javins, died July 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DONNIE GENE MAYNARD, 75, of Lundale, W.Va., father of Donnie Maynard Jr. and Sabrina Maestas, died July 20 at home. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 23 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BETTY ELLEN MILLS, 83, of Huntington, widow of Ezekiel Mills, died July 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Marshall University from the housekeeping department. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARRIE PEYTON, 75, of Huntington died July 14 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Honoring her request, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.
MARY MARGARET RICE, 95 of Huntington, widow of Leonard Cecil Rice, died July 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 24 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com
SHERRY LYNN SANDERS, 64 of St. Albans, W.Va., widow of Kenneth Wayne Sanders, died July 21 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GLORIA DIANE VALENTINE, 68, of Ironton died July 15 in King's Daughter Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. July 23 at Royersville Missionary Baptist Church, 1781 County Road 26, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MICHAEL THOMAS WADE, 33 of Hamlin, son of Tommy and Ruth Wade, died July 15. He was an Apprentice Lineman for IBEW Local 317. A celebration of life will be at noon July 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hamlin United Methodist Church, 18 Second Street, Hamlin, WV 25523.
MICHAEL LEE WASHBURN, 71, of Ironton, brother of Carolyn Washburn Callicoat of Ironton, Geradina Stemm Orange of Suffolk, Va., and Gary Glenden (Phillis) Washburn, died July 19 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.