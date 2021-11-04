The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ERIC D. BLAKE, 46, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DONALD RAY CLAY, 57, of Louisa, Ky., father of Thomas Clay and Anna Clay, died Nov. 2 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Clay Family Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
JEAN ROSE CONRAD, 88 of Huntington died Nov. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
SHEILA KAY CRUM, 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 3. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
CAROLYN SUE CUMM, 74, of Huntington, widow of Fred Cumm, died Nov. 3 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will be private. She was a kindergarten aide at Kellogg Elementary. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
CAROLYN SUE DAVIS, 80, of Huntington, mother of Robert Davis, died Nov. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service time Monday at the cemetery. Arrangements are directed by Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRANDY HUGHES, 41, of Huntington died Nov. 2. Arrangements are pending at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
MILDRED MARIE JONES, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 4 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
JOHN S. KNIPE, 55, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 4. Arrangements are incomplete with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BRYCE THOMAS LINDSEY, 20, of Huntington died Nov. 3. He was employed with Rescare providing in-home health care. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
ELSIE LEE NELSON LINVILLE, 99, of Ona, widow of George Wesley Linville, died Nov. 3. Family and friends can meet at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, to travel to the graveside service at 2 p.m. at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT FRANKLIN MORRIS JR., 84, of Huntington died Nov. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
LOIS MARYALINE MULLENS, 95, of Huntington died Nov. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LLOYD CHESTER NEACE, 79, of Lavalette, husband of Judy Motz Neace, died Nov. 1 at home. He retired from Local #80 Asbestos Workers. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; entombment following at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 540, Lavalette 25535.
NAVA SUE BURTON OLIVER, 67, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Perry Wicker and Ralph Oliver, died Oct. 31 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. There will be no public services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ARCHIE LEWIS PAGE, 79, of Huntington, husband of Ruth Page, died Oct. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a machine operator for Fasteners and a member of a local band, The Parliaments. There will be a private Home-Going Celebration Nov. 7 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may call on the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DONNA MARIE STALEY PAYNE, 58, of Glenwood died Nov. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELIZABETH ANN "WINNIE" RICE, 86 of Barboursville, wife of Arthur Frederick Rice III, died Nov. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 6 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. www.hensonandkitchen.com
CHRISTOPHER RAY SCOTT, 44, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Timmy Ray Scott of McCarr, Ky., and Dianna Grace Cassell of Nicholasville, Ky., died Oct. 29 at home. He worked in the Reclamation Department of reclaiming strip jobs. Funeral service at noon Nov. 5 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Alley Cemetery, McCarr. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
TERRY RAY “TOPPER” SPRY, 67, of Kenova, died Nov. 3 at home. He was a retired Supervisor from the West Virginia Department of Highways. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at England Hill Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is assisting the family. Masks and social distance are requested. If you have any symptoms of Covid, the family appreciates you refraining from attendance.
IRELAND GLEN THOMPSON, 83, of Ceredo died Nov. 2 at home. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RUTH ANN SOMMERVILLE TOWNSEND, 77, of Barboursville died Nov. 4 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.