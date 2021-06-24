The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLYDE CURTIS ADKINS, 87, of Huntington died June 23. He was retired from the Dana Corporations and also spent many years as a donut maker. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRIAN W. ANDERSON, 39, of Huntington, son of Howard and Linda Anderson, died June 23 at home. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. June 28 at First Presbyterian Church. Friends may gather two hours before service at the church. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
BRENDA CAROL BROWN, 60, of South Point, Ohio, died June 21. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 27 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY CARTER, 64, of Milton, died June 10. There will be a celebration of life at noon June 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ERNEST K. DAVIS, 56 of Huntington died June 24 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
BILLY BRUCE HAGER SR., 67, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Donna Hager, died June 22 in CAMC Memorial Division. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service at 10:30 a.m. June 25 at Dotson Family Cemetery, Ransom, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
BEAR DANIEL BRIAN HATFIELD, 49, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Lisa Carol Hatfield, died June 20 at Hardy. He was a retired well tender and maintenance worker for KV Oil and Gas Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 26 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
GEORGE ALBERT HOLTZAPFEL JR., 75, of Ironton, died June 22 in The Ohio State University Hospital. He retired as the Plant Maintenance Superintendent at Dow Chemical at the Hanging Rock Plant. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, with rosary at 8:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. June 26, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ironton Catholic Schools.
WENDELL LEE KEITH, 47, of Huntington, father of Tessa Meadows and Malik Keith, died June 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ANGELA M. NEAL, 50, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge arrangements, which are incomplete. Please contact the funeral home with any family contact information as soon as possible at 740-886-6164. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MISTY DAWN LEAKE PRATER, 45, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Tommy Prater, died June 24 at home. Funeral service at 7 p.m. June 26 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 26 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT JACKSON PRIDEORE, 78, of Homosassa, Fla., husband of Karen Pridemore, died June 20. He retired as a Lieutenant in the Providence, R.I., Fire Department, Ladder Company 8, Group D. Graveside service at 1 p.m. June 25 at Pridemore Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Friends gather from noon to 1 p.m. June 25 at the cemetery. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CURTIS J. SCARBERRY, 69, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly Huntington, brother of Linda Green, died June 15 at home. He worked in the steel industry for the development of the city of Tampa. Funeral service will be at noon June 26 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the US War Dogs Association at www.uswardogs.org.
CHARLES SCHOB II, 50, of Ironton, son of Connie Schob Coburn, died June 18 at home. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. June 27 at First Tabernacle Church, 1301 S. 10th St., Ironton. Friends gather one hour before service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LISA SHEETS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 24 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LOUISE MINOR TSISMANAKIS, 90, of Huntington, widow of Nicholas Tsismanakis, died June 22. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. June 25 at White Chapel Mausoleum with visitation 30 minutes before. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta, GA 30329. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting with arrangements. www.asturner.com.
PAUL DONALD TURNER, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Betty Lea Turner, died June 21, at home. He was a retired county supervisor for the WVDOH. chapmans-mortuary.com.