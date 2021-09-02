The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY JANE ANDERSON, 88, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Aug. 28 at home. She was a retired Winfield High School educator and coach. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield, W.Va. Burial will follow in Winfield Cemetery, Winfield. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Those attending the services are asked to wear "Winfield Green" attire. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com Chapman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. .
HOMER GUY BRUMFIELD JR., 81, of Culloden died Sept. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. The family requests that social distancing and masks to be worn. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JANICE JEAN FLOWERS, 79, of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Richard Flowers, died Sept. 1. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 4 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Curry Chapel Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
LILLIAN IRENE FOWLER, 94, formerly of McAndrews, Ky., widow of Earl E. Fowler, died Aug. 29 in Cedar Creek Assisted Living. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Jacob Runyon Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
The Celebration of Life for JAMES EDWARD GIBSON, 80, of Sarasota, Fla., previously planned for Sept. 12 has been postponed indefinitely. Jim Gibson, 80, husband of Verna Gibson, died on July 2, 2021, at home. Memorials may be made to The Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Dr. Huntington, WV 25703. Please note James E. Gibson Scholarship on the memo line.
DARRELL JAYNE, 57, of South Point, Ohio, father of Ashley Gallion and Tyler Jayne, both of Winston-Salem, N.C., died Aug. 16 at home. He had worked at Dayton Malleable Iron. There will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
AVONELLE MAJOR, 96, of Melbourne, Fla., widow of Bertram Lee Major, died Aug. 22 in Rockledge, Fla. She was a retired teacher. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SCOTTY MANNS, 62, of Delbarton, W.Va., father of Amber Jane Manns Lopata of New Port Richey, Fla., died Aug. 28. He was owner-operator of Special Forces Security/PI. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Estep Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation one hour before service. Masks and social distance are encouraged. www.rerogersfh.com.
RALPH RICHARD MORGAN SR., 68, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Gordon Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY ALLEN NICHOLS, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday September 1, 2021. He was born May 2, 1960, in Ashland, Ky. He is survived by his mother Betty (Homer) Walker; a sister, Reta (Greg) Staley; two nieces, Michelle Owen and Christy Staley. In addition to his father Danny Mead, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Andrea; niece Stephanie Owen; and a nephew, Danny Staley. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROY B. PRESTON RAY JR., 60, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Aug. 25 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. A visitation will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRIAN EDWARD RUBLEE, 48 of Huntington, husband of Summer Adkins Levetro, died Aug. 28 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a manager with T-Mobile. There will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES RICHARD SCHERER, 85, of Ironton, husband of Delores Slater Scherer, died Aug. 29. He was a teacher and coach for South Point High School, worked at Sam’s Club, and for KYOVA Pipe and Standard Overall. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 5 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 530 Roby Rd., Huntington. Friends may gather one hour before service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
LELAND TIMOTHY SPEARS, 63, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, died Sept. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
MATTHEW CONNOR TOWNSON, 14, of Huntington, son of Trina Kay Townson of Rush, Ky., and Roger Lee Townson of Huntington, died, Aug. 29. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOE ALLEN WEBB, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Christine Webb, died Sept. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.