The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONDALL OLIVER ADKINS, 91, of Jackson, Ohio, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 21 in Ayden Nursing Jackson, Ohio. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Aug. 30 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/hall.
SADIE STANSILAUS BRANHAM, 81, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Phillip Branham, died Aug. 25. She was a cook for the Logan County Board of Education. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 28, at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville; burial in Forest lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DELLA BURNS of West Hamlin, W.Va. died Aug. 25. She co- owned and operated Lincoln Dry Goods for more than 50 years. To honor her wishes there will be graveside services only for immediate family. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., will be handling arrangements.
LORENE SMITH CHAPMAN, 88, of Barboursville died Aug. 24 at home. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Christus Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
STEVEN DEAL, 65, of Huntington, widower of Donna Deal, died Aug. 25 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
RAYMOND McDONALD HARRIS JR., 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Dorothy Mae Harris, died Aug. 25 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
LINDA SUE BALDWIN KINSER, 66, of Huntington, wife of Ronnie Kinser Sr., died Aug. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington.Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/hall.
DARLENE GAY MORRIS, 69, of Barboursville died Aug. 25. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p .m. Sunday at the church. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
MICHAEL R. MULLINS, 77, of Peach Creek, W.Va., husband of Pam Furguson Mullins, died Aug. 24 at home. He was a machinist. Military graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GARY LEE NANCE, 53, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
KENNETH ROGER BLONDIE NAPIER, 69, of Huntington, father of Thomas, Brad and Paul Napier, died Aug. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WANDA “SUE” NORMAN 75 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 25. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.handleyfh.com.
ROY B PRESTON RAY JR., 60, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Aug. 25 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BONNIE G. ROWE, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Jimmie Rowe, died Aug. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
BRUCE THOMPSON, 88, of East Lynn, husband of Allene Watts Thompson, died Aug. 25 at home. He worked in timber and coal mining at East Lynn. At his request, graveside service will be private at Watts-Thompson Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES JUNIOR WETHERHOLT, 89, of Milton, died Aug. 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 28 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.