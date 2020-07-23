The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARJORIE DAWN “SUE” CAZAD, 44, of Huntington, mother of Jacob and Destiny Cazad, died June 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a clerk at Clark’s Pump and Shop. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. July 25 at Lighthouse Baptist Church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RUTHIE MAE DYER, 78, of East Lynn, widow of Bobby Gale Dyer, died July 22 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 25 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Lucian Miller Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home.
GARY FAYNE, 69, of Ironton, died July 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a caseworker for the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Service. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DENISE JEAN FOLEY, 67, of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly Ashland, mother of Marshall Ryan of West Hills, Calif., and Serena Milan of Knoxville, Tenn., died July 21 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service noon July 27, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. State regulations for masks and social distancing will be followed. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA McCOY GILBERT, 75, of Huntington, widow of Arthur Ben Gilbert, died July 1. She was a teacher at Chesapeake Elementary School, Lavalette Elementary School and Enslow Park Preschool and retired as Youth Services Librarian at Gallaher Village and Main branch of the Cabell County Public Library. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. July 26 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with visitation from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Due to the public health concerns, masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cabell County Public Library. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
PATRICIA ANN LAYNE HOLTZAPFEL, 80, of Ironton, wife of Lawrence O. Holtzapfel, died July 20 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired clerk/catalog manager for JC Penney. Funeral mass was 11 a.m. July 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 912 S. 6th Street, Ironton or Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RAYMOND C. MAY, 98, of Huntington, husband of Mary May, died July 22 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JENNY McMILLIAN, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Gerald McMillian, died July 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 25, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JARED RUSSELL PURDEE, 24, of South Point, Ohio, son of Willie and Angie Purdee, died July 19 in Schaumburg, Ill. He was formerly a cardiovascular ICU nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, and recently took a travel nursing assignment in Chicago. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 25 at Central Christian Church, Ironton; burial will be in White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 24 at the church. A nursing scholarship has been established for Practical Nursing students at Collins Career and Technical Center School of Nursing. Gifts may be made to the Jared Purdee Memorial Nursing Scholarship at any City National Bank location or mailed to 224 Park Ave., South Point, Ohio 45680. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DR. LINDA JANE MILLER SAVORY, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 20 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Arrangements are with Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD R. SORRELL, 82, of Ashland, husband of Frances Marie Cooksey Sorrell, died July 23. He retired as Vice President and Branch Manager of Kentucky Farmers Bank, Catlettsburg, Ky. There will be a memorial service with limited seating at 10 a.m. July 25 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Service will be available by livestreaming; contact the funeral home for instructions. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 at the funeral home. Social distancing and face covering will be practiced. Contributions are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TROY DAVID STAPLETON, 37, of Cross Lanes, W.Va., son of Shelby Stapleton, died July 19 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
FONNIE MARIE THOMAN, 76, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Robert A. Thoman, died July 21 at home. Funeral service will be noon July 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Thoman Family Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRIAN VICTOR WITHERS, 95, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Wilma Ann Withers, died July 20. He was a retired material inspector for the Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 24, First Baptist Church, Louisa; burial in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First Baptist Church, Louisa, Building Fund. Wilson Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements.