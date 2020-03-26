The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FREDDIE ODELL BREWSTER, 66, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Elsie Brewster, died March 25. There will be a private family service. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CHEYENNE DINGESS, 23, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of David and Debora Stollings Dingess, died March 24 near Chapmanville. He was a Road Safe flagman. Graveside service 11 a.m. March 28, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONNA GAY GOERIG of Ironton, wife of Charlie Goerig, died March 21 at home in Myrtle Beach, S.C. No services will be conducted. Myrtle Beach Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.everloved.com/life-of/donna-goerig/
FRANKLIN GARNER HARMON, 87, of Webbville, Ky., widower of Cora Harmon, died March 24. He was a retired coal miner. Services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY DALE HARRIS, 71, of Freeburn, Ky., husband of Charlene Baker Harris, died March 24 at home. He was a retired union coal miner. Private service and visitation; burial in Harris Cemetery, Thacker, W.Va. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CURTIS W. MARCUM of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Arlene “Renie” Marcum, died March 25 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He was a retired coal miner. There will be a private graveside service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY JOYCE MONTGOMERY, 87, of Huntington, widow of Marshall Montgomery, died March 26 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARTHA SHEPPARD, 74, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Brian Sheppard of Caney, W.Va., died March 23 at home. She worked in the Mingo County Clerk’s Office more than 32 years. Private service with burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memory Gardens, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA ANN PYLES, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died March 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. March 27, Conconrd Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. There will be no public visitation. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CLARENCE HOYT SUNDSTROM, 76, of Ceredo, husband of Shirley Smith Sundstrom, died March 25 in Heritage Center, Huntington. He was a former employee of Bob Evans Restaurant. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA FITZGERALD SUTTLES, 81, of Greenwood, Ind., formerly Ashland, Ky., widow of Clay Suttles, died March 24 at home. She was a retired teacher’s aide at Summit Elementary and bookkeeper and partner in Clay Suttles Auto Repair, and worked at Second National Bank in Ashland. Private graveside service will be at East Carter Memory Gardens, Grayson, Ky. There is no public visitation. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
DIANA LYNN WEATHERFORD, 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Herman Weatherford, died March 25 in Oakwood Community Health Center, Jackson, Ohio. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. March 27 at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements.
JERRY ALLEN WEAVER, 70 of Hamlin, W.Va., March 25 in St. Mary's Hospital. He served as the Assessor of Lincoln County. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, make donations to Middle Fork Baptist Church at 6202 Straight Fork Rd., Hamlin, WV 25523, Attn: Building Fund in loving memory of Walden and Maudie Weaver. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
FALLIE ANN WILLIAMS, 77, of Huntington, widow of James Eugene Williams, died March 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Crum Middle School teacher. Funeral services will be private and conducted at 2 p.m. March 28, Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Visitation is by invitation and will be one hour prior to services Saturday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ARCHANNA YELENICK, 66, of Huntington, died March 17. She was a health service worker at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington. If anyone knows Archanna Yekenick or has information of living relatives, please contact Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, 304-522-7777.