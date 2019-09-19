The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SANDRA GERLDINE COOK, 73, of Blair, W.Va., widow of Melvin Ray Cook, died Sept. 15 at home. Services 1 p.m. Sept. 28, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Opperman Cemetery, Blair. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JOHN HENRY MAYNARD, 77, of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Janice Maynard, died Sept. 17 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a heavy equipment operator. Funeral service 1 p.m., Sept. 20, Duncan Fork United Baptist Church; burial in Estep Cemetery, Duncan Ford, Delbarton. Visitation 5 to 7 pm. Sept. 19 at the church. Arrangements by Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
JAMES I. McCOY, 90, of Huntington, widower of Dorothy McCoy, died Sept. 16 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the CCBOE Career Center as an Auto Mechanics Instructor. Funeral services will be at noon, Sept. 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial to follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation one hour prior to service time Tuesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL RICHARD PATTON, 79, of Langley, Ky., died Sept. 19 at home. Funeral service 3 p.m., Sept. 21, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Stewart Family Cemetery, Maytown, Ky. Visitation 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral home.
CHARLES RADER JR., 89, of Huntington, died Sept. 18 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
MACKIE J. ROBERTSON SR., 78, of Huntington, husband of Angela Ramsey Robertson, died Sept. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m., Sept. 21, Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANK RUTHERFORD, 86, of Huntington, widower of Delores Rutherford, died Sept. 8 at home. He was a retired engineer supervisor with the Huntington VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time Sunday at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
HELEN DAWN STEVENS, 43, of Simon, W.Va., died Sept. 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 20, Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Steven Cemetery, Verner, W.Va.
DAVID EDWARD STOOKE of Barboursville, widower of Arlene McKim Stooke, died Sept.11 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Sept. 21, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to ReBuild Ministries, 1128 9th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DARIUS ROY “RUSTY” SUTPHIN JR., 58, of Kenova, husband of Brenda Hunt Sutphin, died Sept. 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services 2 p.m. Sept.21, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation after noon Saturday at the funeral home.
NELLIE TRENT, 84, of Warren, Ohio, died Sept. 16 in St. Joseph Warren Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 22, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Trent Family Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21, at the funeral home.
BARBARA GAYLE WHEELER, 82, of Ironton, wife of Clyde Wheeler, died Sept. 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be a graveside service, noon Sept. 21, Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. A procession will leave Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Rd., Ashland, KY 41101. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DUANE CARL WHITE, 58 of Lake, W.Va., widower of Susan C. White, died Sept. 18 at home. He was a former self-employed logger. Services 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Memory Gardens, Danville, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
WANDA JEAN WRIGHT, 79, of Barboursville, widow of Charles William Wright, died Sept.15, in The Village at Riverview, Barboursville. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sept. 21 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Private family burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CAROLYN K. VANHOOSE, 74 of Wayne, widow of Garry Vanhoose, died Sept. 17 at home. She was a retired social worker for Team for West Virginia Children A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 22, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Friends and family gather one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 660, Wayne, WV 25570 or Wayne Senior Center, 11081 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV 25570.