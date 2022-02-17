The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JEAN ELIZABETH BAILEY, 96, of Sweet Run, W.Va., died Feb. 15. She was a Registered Nurse. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary's School of Nursing, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25702 or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic Church. www.regerfh.com.
BRENDA KAY BALL, 71, of Big Ugly, W.Va., died Feb. 14. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.
ROBERTA ANN CHAFIN BIEBER, 85, of Huntington, widow of Ronald Lloyd Bieber, died Feb. 13 at home. She was a retired Cabell County teacher. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial. Livestreaming will be at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Memorials may be made to the Cabell Wayne Association of the Blind or Hospice of Huntington.
LINDA FAITH STANLEY BLACKBURN of Sidney, Ky., widow of Randy Blackburn, died Feb. 14. She was a teacher at Blevins Grade School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Belfry (Ky.) United Methodist Church. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
NANCY CARTMILL, 79, of Barboursville died Feb. 15. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BOBBI JO CARVER, 60, of Ironton, wife of Steve Carver, died Feb. 12 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at Hanging Rock Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
REX ALLEN COOPER, 55, of Yawkey, W.Va., son of Sue Ann Cooper of Yawkey, died Feb. 16. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Barker Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
CHRISTINE MICHELLE DEWEESE, 52, of Huntington died Feb. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICKIE PAUL FULLER, 65, of Huntington, father of Michael Fuller, died Feb. 10 in the James Cancer Center, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM ROBERT HAMLIN, 81, of Huntington, husband of Palmaneda Butler Hamlin, died Feb. 15. He was a retired attorney. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, Inc., the Marshall Foundation Inc., or a charity of one’s choice. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DWAIN PAUL HARRIS, 71, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Florence Harris, died Feb. 15 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He worked in the mining industry. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARY KATHRYN HILBERT, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 13. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19 Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.
JAMES DONALD JUDE, 71, of Athens, Ga., formerly Williamson, W.Va., brother of Emily Jude Coffee of Athens, died Feb. 15 in Piedmont Regional Hospital, Athens. He was an elementary school teacher in Mingo County and Dallas, Texas. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Williamson, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at the church. Memorials are suggested to help with final expenses at https://everloved.com/life-of/james-jude/. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES D. McCOY, 69, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Debbie McCoy, died Feb. 16 at home. He was a logger and heavy equipment operator. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CARL CLIFFORD McKENZIE, 74, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widower of Darlene Malone McKenzie, died Feb. 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Cogan’s Wrecker Service. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Leatherwood Cemetery. There is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERT WAYNE MEEHLING, 76, of Huntington, father of Tracy Whittingham and Kelly Meehling, died Feb. 14 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a former superintendent with construction companies in the area. According to his wishes, cremation will take place and no service scheduled. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
AGNES WATTS MILLS, 92 of Wayne died Feb. 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Robert Vaughn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
ROSE ZELLA MORRIS, 89, of Huntington died Feb. 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Huntington. Visitation and reception will be held immediately following the funeral service at the church. Entombment and service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at Woodmere Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1601 Second Ave., Charleston, WV 25387. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SUMMER RENEE RAMSEY, 45, of Huntington, wife of Jones Ramsey Jr., died Feb. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There are no services scheduled at this time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEWEY RICE, 77, of Wayne, husband of Alice Rice, died Feb. 13 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation at 11 a.m. Feb. 19 at the funeral home.
PHILLIP TODD ROBINSON, 48, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Phillip R. Robinson and Kathy Cremeans, died Feb. 13 at home. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Wilgus Fairview Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DAVID EVERETT ROSS, 78, of Kenova, formerly Clendenin, W.Va., widower of Judith Paisley Ross, died Feb. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Kanawha County Schools and was an educator at Grace Christian School in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin; burial following in Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
CONNIE SUE SLONE, 55, of Wayne died Feb. 6. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in the Arrowood Dutton Cemetery. Visitation at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at the funeral home.
GILBERT LEE SMITH, 91 of Barboursville, widower of Jean Alene Oliver Smith, died Feb. 14 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired Supervisor with AEP. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks are recommended but not required. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PATRICIA ANN STATEN, 84, of Kenova died Feb. 13 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests masks and proper social distancing be observed. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
MARCIA ANN TOMBLIN, 68, of Huntington, widow of Ronald Tomblin, died Jan. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
VINNETTE LUCILLE WADDELL, 75, of Ironton died Feb. 14 in River Run Health Care. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.