The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EARL RAY ADKINS II, 61, of Kenova, widower of Shawna Jean Mann Adkins, died March 15 at home. He was a safety coordinator at CJ Hughes. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. March 19 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PAUL DAVID BAILEY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Deborah Bailey, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for the Dutch Miller Automotive Group. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 21 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial following in Forest Lawn Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. March 20 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BRENDA GAIL BANKS, 76, of Crown City, Ohio, died March 17. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
RICHARD G. FRANKLIN, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died March 17 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
RODNEY DALE HARMON, 64, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Melissa Short Harmon, died March 17. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 21 at Zoar Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio. Burial following in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TYQUELL MALYK KAREEM McFARLING, 22, of Huntington, son of Erika McFarling and Michael Sutphin, died March 11. Service will be from 1 to 3 pm. March 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY JANE RUNYON, 78 of Huntington died March 15 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired upholsterer from Sunset Furniture Store. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 19 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 12.30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LAWRENCE R. SCARBERRY, 87, of Henderson, W.Va., died March 15 at home. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 18 at Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
JEFFREY STAPLETON, 46, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died March 17. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
PEARL ALLINE THOMPSON, 63, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Thomas Thompson, died March 15 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a CNA at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.