The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY DUSTIN ADKINS, 81, of Barboursville, died Oct. 13at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 17, at Morrison Cemetery. He retired from Owens-Illinois. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family. www.timememory.com/wallace.
JEWELL M. JOHNSON BALSIGER, 92, of Ashland, widow of David Balsiger, died Oct. 10 in Trinity Station Retirement Community. She was a retired bookkeeper. Graveside service 11 a.m. Oct. 19, Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1811 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101 or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LESTER BRYANT, 94, of Harts, W.Va., widower of Dora Dalton Bryant, died Oct. 11 in Harper Mills Stonerise Healthcare, Beckley, W.Va. he was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 17, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Frank Dalton Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at the funeral home.
GLENDAL RAY CASTLE, 59, of Greenup, Ky., husband of Susan Moore Castle, died Oct. 11 in Scioto County, Ohio. He was retired owner and operator of Don’s Garage. Graveside service will be noon Oct. 17, Haverhill Cemetery. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
BILL R. CHATTERTON, 65, of Huntington, husband of Tami Chatterton, died Oct. 7, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a serviceman for Columbia Gas. A drive-through visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Church of Christ at Fifth Street. Private family funeral service Oct. 18 on the church’s Facebook page. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
POLLY CAROLINE FRANCIS, 75, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Lonnie Dale Francis, died Oct. 13 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a Pike County substitute teacher and former Postmaster at Godby, Ky. Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 17, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES MARSHALL GODFREY, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 13 in Hospice of Huntington. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in Hanover, W.Va., once the public health restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JERRY KESSLER, 78, of Milton, husband of Marianne Kessler, died Oct. 14. A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JUDITH KAY MASSEY, 79 of Huntington, formerly of Minford, Ohio and Okeechobee, Fla., sister of Peggy Baker of Huntington and Dennis Massey Jr. of Minford, died Oct. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Services will be private. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family.
ELIZABETH “JANE” STEELE McLEOD, 81, of Huntington, died Oct. 13 at The Village at Riverview. There will be a memorial service at a later date. She was a former teller with the First Huntington National Bank. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELEANOR MORRIS, 95, of Huntington, died Oct. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
ROY T. SAUNDERS, 92, of Centenary, Ohio, widower of Ruth Wilcoxon Saunders, died Oct. 13. He owned and operated Saunders Radio and TV Repair Shop and was an instrument technician in the Results Department at Kyger Creek Power Plant. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS ALLEN STAFFORD, 85, of Ashland, widower of Virginia Lee Price and Leatrice Stafford, died Oct. 14 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He was a Union Ironworker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 16, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ANNIE MAE STENSON, 82, of Huntington, widow of Charlie Roy Stenson, died Oct. 12. She was a homemaker, but had worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital and the Prichard Hotel. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 16, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service.
ROBERT “BRENT” THOMPSON, 56, of Wayne, father of Jenny Lea Thompson of Salyersville, Ky. and Robert “Paden” Thompson of Wayne, died Oct. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Thompson Family Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation e one hour before service.