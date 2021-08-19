The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARJORIE GIBSON, 84, of Barboursville died Aug. 14. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Rd., Huntington, WV 25701. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
OPAL HELMONDOLLAR, 93, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Wetzel Helmondollar, died Aug. 16 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired seamstress and worked for Tri State Casket Company and Stone & Thomas. There will be no visitation and no flowers please at her request. Family graveside services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements www.slackandwallace.com.
JERRY ERVIN HENSLEY JR., 60 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Alcon. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Rd., Huntington, W.Va. A private family burial will follow on Monday. Friends may gather from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, donations to be made to Samaritans Purse. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROGER JORDAN, 73, of Barboursville died Aug. 12. He was a former owner/operator of Jordan Electric Company. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Trinity Church of God, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service time at the church. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. www.klingelcarpenter.com
RICHARD ARLEN McLEOD, 85, of Barboursville, widower of Elizabeth Jane Steele McLeod, died Aug. 10 at The Village of Riverview, Barboursville. He retired from Owen- Illinois. Memorial services will be conducted 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Private inurnment service will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY LILLIAN MECHANIC, 63, of Huntington, widow of Clifford Ray Mechanic, died Aug. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Crook Cemetery. She was a Housekeeper at the Mildred Mitchell-Bateman State Hospital. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
KATHY PAULEY, 61, of Stutton, W.Va., wife of Dallas Pauley, died Aug. 18 at home. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Evans Funeral home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Pauley Cemetery, Danville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
CHARLES RONALD POE, 84, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired electrician and train conductor for CXS. Funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at Christ Temple Church, Ashland; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation 90 minutes before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
EMMA JEAN POWERS RICHMOND, 92, of Huntington, widow of Hinton Richmond Jr., died Aug. 17 in Prospect, Ky. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BETTY JANE WATKINS, 95, of Huntington, widow of Samuel R. Watkins Jr., died Aug. 15 at home. She was a retired secretary from Altizer Elementary School. At her request, private funeral services will be observed. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.