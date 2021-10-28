The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GREGORY KENT ADKINS, 63, of Huntington died Oct. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in the Everett Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PAMELA FAYE BLOUNT, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 26. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROMA LEE RICHENDOLLAR BRAMMER, 85, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Harold Brammer, died Oct. 21. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Donations are suggested to Ashland Community Hospice. www.slackandwallace.com.
DORIS BROWNING, 84, of Gilman Bottom, W.Va., wife of George Samuel Browning, died Oct. 26 at home. She was a certified surgical tech at Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service at noon Oct. 30 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RUBY BRUMFIELD, 76, of Harts, W.Va., widow of Everett Brumfield, died Oct. 27 in Hillcrest Nursing Home, Danville, W.Va. Funeral service at noon Oct. 31 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Brumfield Cemetery, Harts. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DORIS ANN COMBS, 81, of Huntington, widow of Verlin Leo Combs, died Oct. 28 at home. She was a homemaker. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHYLLIS DIANNE FRANS, 72, of Salt Rock died Oct. 23. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at Bloomingdale Salem Baptist Church. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Sunday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Bloomingdale Salem Baptist Church Food Pantry. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT ANDREW GILKERSON, 79, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Pataskala, Ohio, father of Bobette Looney, Rhonda Sutton and Kim Young, died Oct. 19 in Naples Community Hospital. He retired from AT&T. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
CAROL SUE HODGKINS, 77, of Uneeda, W.Va., wife of Brian H. Hodgkins, died Oct. 26 in Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, W.Va. Funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Gomez Cemetery, Uneeda. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the funeral home.
RUTH ANN LEDFORD, 87, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Logan, W.Va., widow of Thomas Coyen Ledford II, died Oct. 24 at home. She was a former director of the Easter Seal Society for Crippled Children & Adults of Logan County. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 31 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.slackandwallace.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Beverly Christian Osborne Memorial Scholarship Fund, noted to the Scioto Foundation or online at www.sciotofoundation.org.
RON MARSHALL LITCHFIELD, 38, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 26. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD DICKIE NICHOLAS JR., 65, of Scottown, Ohio, died Oct. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARMALETA ONEY, 52, of Olive Hill, Ky., sister of Billy Luke Oney, died Oct. 27 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a medical billing specialist for Sterling Health. Funeral service at noon Oct. 30 at Olive Hill Wesleyan Church; burial in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
ARCHIE L. PAGE, 79, of Huntington, died Oct. 28. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
LARRY DEAN SALMONS, 31, of Huntington died Oct. 27. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PEYTON NICHOLAS SIMPSON, 25, of Huntington, son of Shala Jo Caldwell and Gary Brett Simpson, died Oct. 25. There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
MARK STEPHEN WILEY, 64, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Kathy Wiley, died Oct. 27 in Kings Daughter’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.