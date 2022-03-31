The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES EDWARD ADKINS, 62, of Kiahsville died March 28 in Salt Rock. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 2, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from noon until service time. Burial will follow on his family’s estate at James Adkins Cemetery, Kiahsville, W.Va.
SAMUEL DAVID ALDRIDGE, 63, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Joyce Aldridge, died March 29 at home. Honoring his wishes, there will be no public visitation. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ETHEL MAE BERRY, 92, of Ashton, W.Va., died March 29 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Apple Grove (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service on Sunday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT EARL BOARD JR., 67, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
KARRIE RENEE BOGGS, 54, of South Point, Ohio, wife of John Boggs, died March 12 at home. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. April 2 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Friends may gather one hour before the service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES R. CANTLEY, 81, of Barboursville, husband of Peggy Ann Sutton Cantley, died March 29 at home. He was a retired Funeral Director at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Gathering of family and friends will be at 11 a.m. April 2 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with a Celebration of life starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. www.klingelcarpenter.com
GARY GARFIELD CLARK, 66, of Milton died March 24 in Venice, Fla. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; entombment following in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRIAN KEITH CLINE, 59 of Christian, W.Va., died March 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 31 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Cline-Ritchie Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
RUBY NAOMI COLLINS 67, of Star, N.C., formerly of Man, W.Va., died March 26 in Hospice House of Randolph Co., N.C. She had worked in the Housekeeping Department at Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 1 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ANNA MAE FRUDA, 82, of Huntington, wife of Robert Fruda, died March 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education working as the secretary at Geneva Kent Elementary School. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BEULAH JEAN HINCHMAN, of Lake Wylie, S.C., died Feb. 2. She retired as an administrator in the Communications Department by the Greenville County SC Sheriff's Department. A family graveside memorial and burial will be at 2 p.m. April 2 at Swann Cemetery, Barboursville. As an alternative to flowers, donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte Region. https://www.hpccr.org/giving. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is directing arrangements.
REGINA LYNN PORTER KING, 46, of Danville, W.Va., died March 28. Graveside service at 11 a.m. April 1 at Miller Family Cemetery on Eli Road, Sumerco, W.Va.
PATSY L. MAYNARD, 70, of Belfry, Ky., sister of Dwight Maynard Jr. and Charles Maynard, both of Belfry, died March 29 in Good Shepard Nursing and Rehab, Phelps, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 2 at Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
CARRIE LYNNE HEABERLIN McGUIRE, 71, of Kenova died March 30 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 3 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Friends may call two hours prior to the service www.rollinsfh.com.
JOYCE LOU MITCHELL, 72, of Huntington, mother of Melissa Corsi, died March 31 at home. She had worked in the Accounting Department at INCO. HONORING her wishes, she will be cremated and no services will be conducted. Inurnment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENDA KAY NELSON, 65, of Twilight, W.Va., died March 29 Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 2 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior.
ROSS JUSTIN RIDDLE, 39, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 31. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET LOU SHULL, 81, of Milton died March 31. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. April 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery, Ona. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 2 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELGIN MORRIS WARD SR., 80, of Huntington, widower of Emily Carole Ward, died March 28. He was a retired English professor at Pikeville College. Honoring his wishes, there will be no formal service, but friends and family may gather from noon to 2 p.m. April 2 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
KRISTEN MICHELLE WARD, 41, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of James Ward, died March 31 at home. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. April 3 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation two hours before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.