The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CASEY LEE ADKINS, 31, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 25, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RANDALL LENNON BOBBITT, 54, of Christian, W.Va., father of Tara Grubb of Bolt, W.Va., died Dec. 21. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at Christian Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
GERTIE LORETTA BOWENS, 67, of Huddy, Ky., died Jan. 1 at home. Funeral service 1 pm. Jan. 4, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home.
KRISTEN RENEE BOWLES, 38, of Huntington, mother of Brooklyn Renee Bowles, died Dec. 28, 2019. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Trinity Church of God, 2688 Third Ave., Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary. Huntington. is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARTHA KAY COLLINS, 55, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Chester Ray Collins, died Jan. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 5, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will be in the Thoman private family mausoleum on their farm. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home on Sunday. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ROBERT CURNUTTE, 95, of Huntington, widower of Mary Z. Curnutte, died Jan, 1. He retired from the US Postal Service. Graveside services will be private. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DONALD ELKINS, 80, of Kenova, died Jan. 1 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 4, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. He was a retired diesel mechanic from Hamer Lumber Company and he also worked for the Creasey Company, Super Value and Early Construction. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 4, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to “caring and sharing” at the Kenova United Methodist Church 503 15th Street Kenova, W.Va. 25530. www.rollinsfh.com.
MICHAEL A. FOTOS JR., 87, of the Woodlands Retirement Community, Huntington, husband of Dr. Barbara Jane Chapman Fotos, died Dec.31, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington on Jan. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. A private burial will follow. He was a retired Professional Engineer. In lieu of flowers, Mike suggested contributions be made to Fifth Avenue Baptist Friendship Mission Memorial Fund, Foundation for the Tri-State Central City Elementary Academic Fund, or another charity of your choice.
HELEN RICE HAGAN, 93, of Huntington, widow of Billie Ray Rice and J. Roger Hagan, died Dec. 30, 2019, at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at the Culloden Cemetery. A visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LLOYD HAMILTON KINCAID, 96, of Salt Rock died Dec. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 4, Valley of Decision Baptist Church. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THOMAS KNIPP, 65, of Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Cindy Green Knipp, died Dec. 31, 2019, at home. He retired as a forklift operator at General Mills. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 6, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LARRY DAVID MOORE, 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Tina Moore, died Dec. 27, 2019, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Grace Gospel Church. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. He was a painter for CSX. Visitation from noon until service time on Saturday at Grace Gospel Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
NAKITA NORRIS, 32, of Ironton, son of Jerry and Becky Roman Norris, died Jan. 1. He was a mechanic. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 5, Dawson Bryant High School, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Visitation two hours before service at the high school. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, to help with funeral expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
ELIJAH KENNETH OLIVEIRA, infant son of Makayla Blower and Steven Oliveira, died Dec. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
HAROLD EUGENE “JOE” RUSSELL, 81, of Ironton, father of Scott Joseph Russell of Ironton and Alton Davis of Beaver, Ohio, died Jan. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired auto salesman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 4, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
SARA NICOLE SMITH, 28, of Huntington, daughter of Sean Smith and Jean Washington, died Dec. 28, 2019 in Ruby Memorial Medical Center, Morgantown, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Jan. 4, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIRGINIA "FAY" THOMPSON, 60, of Huntington, wife of Charles "Vernon" Thompson, died Dec. 12, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 3, Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation from 12:30 pm until service time on Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JUDY CAROL RAMEY VAUGHAN, 77, of Wayne, died Jan.1 at home. She was the owner/operator of Vaughan Grocery Store since 1978. By her wishes, there will be no services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOANN PARSLEY WEBB, 78, of Huntington died Jan. 2. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.