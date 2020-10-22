The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHARON RENEE LONG CARROLL, 44, of Huntington, wife of Michael Carroll, died Oct. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an Occupational Therapist. Funeral services will be noon Oct. 24, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 West Pea Ridge Rd, Huntington. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service. Wear a mask and social distance. Funeral services livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the GoFundMe page to help with their new baby, Anniston. www.gofundme.com/f/expenses-for-the-family-of-renee-carroll.
JARRELL EUGENE CARTER, 88, of Barboursville died Oct. 21. He retired from Huntington Steel. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 25, Susannah Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY IRENE CHILDERS COGAN, 99, of Ashland, widow of Thomas J. Cogan, died Oct. 21 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Beech Street Christian Church, 1627 Beech St., Ashland, 41102 or Old Orchard Christian Church, 3600 Blackburn Ave., Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JUDY L. DAVIS, 72, of Ironton, widow of Fred Davis, died Oc.t 17 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She retired as an administrative assistant at America Electric Power Company. Private service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S 5th Street, Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY ROSE CANTERBURY DINGESS, 88 of West Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 21 at home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 24, Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., in charge of arrangements.
RONNIE JOE ELLIS, 57, of Crown City, Ohio, died Oct. 22 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Arrangements incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
BETTY LOU SMITH FIELDS, 89, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Kenneth Smith and Rev. Thomas Fields, died Oct. 20. She was a retired credit officer clerk at CH Parsons. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation two hours before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.tracybrammerfh.com. Donations are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
LAURA ALICE FRY, 60, of Huntington, widow of Joel Scott Fry died Oct. 19, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a teacher with the Lincoln County Board of Education. A private memorial service will be held at the family homeplace at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
GRANT WALKER HAGER, infant son of Timothy Kelly Hager and Michelle Lynn Gillenwater, died Oct. 19. Funeral service noon Oct. 24, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Hager Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
LARRY J. HECK, 76, of Huntington, husband of Jo Heck, died Oct. 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
MILLIE KATHRYN HAYNIE KEENEY, 92, of Longwood, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of John Allen Keeney, died Oct. 20 in Florida. She was a medical clerk for the United States Government. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Oct. 25 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatten-Newman Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LARRY DARNELL LEE, 65, of Huntington, died Oct. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 24, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SERBERT LEO QUICK, 82, of Huntington, died Oct. 21. Reger Funeral Home is searching for his sister, Karen Sue Thompson. Anyone having information on his sister’s location or contact information, please contact Reger Funeral Home at (304) 522-2031.
GARY LEE WAGNER, 79, of Barboursville, died Oct. 20, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Oct. 25, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Visitation from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HATTIE MAY WILLIAMS, 93, of Huntington, died Oct. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a former cleaning lady for residences. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with cremation and no services are scheduled. www.chapmans-mortuary.com