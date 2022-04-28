The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RAYMOND ABRAHAM, 94, of Huntington, widower of Mary Louise Abraham, died April 27 at the Village at Riverview. He was retired from Chandler Plywood Products as their Office Manager. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. May 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SAMUEL DEWEY ANDERSON, 86, of Huntington, husband of Charlene Anderson, died April 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Heiner’s Bakery. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. May 1 at Altizer Baptist Church. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY “LENA” MAGDELENE HAWKINS BERRY, 98, of Huntington, widow of Lewis Adkins Berry, died April 27. She retired from Marshall University where she worked security at the dormitory front desk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 29 at the funeral home.
GREGORY A. BURD II, 31, of Huntington, son of Greg and Vicki Burd, died April 26 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN A. BUTCHER, 75 of Barboursville, Rosetta Hill Butcher, died April 26 at home. He retired from Special Metals. There will be a celebration of John’s life at 2 p.m. April 30 at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Visitation will be 2 hours before service. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FLOYD EDWARD KIDD, 90, of Ironton, husband of Mary Frazer Kidd, died April 25 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was a painter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY ELIZABETH LAMB, 89 of Huntington, widow of William W. Conley and Richard Lamb, died April 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was retired from the Advertising Department at The Herald-Dispatch. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. May 2 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service on Monday. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund www.beardmortuary.com.
ELDRETH BURGESS “BUDDY” PERRY, 85, of East Lynn died April 26 in Huntington. He was a Director of Maintenance / Millwright at Steel of WV and worked at Monterey Coal. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 30 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Perry Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the church or charity of your choice.
LAWRENCE THOMPSON, 89, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Inez Thompson, died April 28 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER L. WALKER, 68, of Huntington died April 24 at home. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. May 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONNA KITTLE WILLIAMSON, 74, of Summit, Ky., mother of Carl Ryan Williamson of Summit, died April 26. She was a schoolteacher in Boyd County Schools. Honoring her request, cremation was chosen, and no service scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Steen Funeral Homes are directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.