Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.