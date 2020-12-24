The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WARREN DAVID BURDICK, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Brenda Burdick, died Dec. 20. He was the retired owner of Huntington Bicycle Center. At his request, no services are scheduled at this time due to Covid. However, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, when it is safer for us all to be together. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is handling arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACQUELINE CHAFFIN, 52, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 24. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements. A private family service will be held at a later date. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
VICTOR JEROME CRUTCHER, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Lillith Crutcher and Tina Lynn Crutcher, died Dec. 21. He worked at the WV Veterans Home in Barboursville. Private services will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DORIS GRAHAM, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no services according to her wishes. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER LAVERNE HAYES, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Lana Dean Jones Hayes, died Dec. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 26 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Finley Methodist Church, 1638 Big Paddy Road, Proctorville, OH 45669.
ALEX HUGHART, 33 of Huntington, died Dec. 21. A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Social distancing and masks are required. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
GREGORY WILSON KINGERY, 56, of Lesage, husband of Tina C. Kingery, died Dec. 24 at home. He was a groundskeeper at Riviera Country Club. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, at Barker Cemetery, Lesage.
GLENDORA LETT, 89, of Huntington, widow of Bernard Smith and Ray Lett, died Dec. 17 at home. Visitation will be Dec. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will take place in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock.
KATHERINE LOCKHART, 78, of Huntington, wife of Frowde Lockhart, died Dec. 23 at home. She was the owner and operator of The Brass Room. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RUBY JEWEL MOYE, 77, of Huntington, died Dec. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a housekeeper. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
MINETTA SUE RICE, 81, of Huntington, mother of Shaunda Rice, died Dec. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a Wayne County high school counselor. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
KATHERINE THACKER, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bob Thacker, died Dec. 23 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.