The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD LEE ADKINS, 85, of Beech Fork, father of Clara Wallace of Wayne, Daniel Lee Adkins of Barboursville and Eddie Adkins of East Lynn, died April 22 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a former custodian for the Wayne County Board of Education. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 25 at Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
HERBERT JOSEPH ALLEY, 87, of Ceredo, husband of Helen Rideout Stevenson Alley, died April 20 at home. He retired from Ashland Oil. Private graveside service April 27, Alley-Miller Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Good Samaritan Center, 1523 Chestnut St., Kenova 25530. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is in charge of arrangements.
EUNICE ELEANOR BARKER BECKETT, 73, of Hurricane, W.Va., wife of Gary Roger Beckett, died April 21. Private service and entombment were held at Highland Memorial Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
LEW CHARLES BURGESS JR., 63, of Huntington, husband of Linda Burgess, died April 23 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTOPHER DAVY COOPER of Smyrna, Tenn., formerly Hamlin, W.Va., son of Christopher Cooper and Kim and James Drummer, died April 19. He was an equipment operator. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. April 25, Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONNA LEE DISHMAN, 59, of Huntington, daughter of Sadie Wells Branham, died April 23 at home. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Services will be held at a later date.
SUSAN DIANE GALLAHER EPLION, 75, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Eplion, died April 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Private service will be April 24, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Livestreaming is available by contacting the funeral home to receive a link.
ALEX GOSSETT, 26, of Ceredo, son of Duane Gossett and Becky Spangler, died April 19. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EASTER HATFIELD of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died April 20 at home. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROGER HURT, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, died April 18. Graveside service April 24, Newsome Ridge Cemetery, Naugatuck. Procession and meeting at Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., 1 p.m. to the cemetery.
MICHAEL XAVIER McDONALD, 71, of Flatwoods, Ky., father of Brennan and Kevin McDonald, died April 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ALVEN L. MOONEY, 93, of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Dolly Marie Parsons Mooney, died April 22 at home. He retired from Crown City Mining and was a farmer, raised tobacco and Polled Hereford cattle. There willb e a private, family service, 1 p.m. April 26, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Victory Cemetery. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
CLETA MAE PENNINGTON, 90, of Huntington, died April 22. Due to the current situation, there will be a restricted visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. April 27, at Reger Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m., at Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Online condolences can be made at www.regerfh.com.
FRANKLIN LEROY PETRY, 75, of Willow Wood, Ohio, father of Stefanie Petry of South Point, Ohio, Mark Petry of Proctorville, Ohio and Charlie Petry of Willow Wood, died April 22 at home. He retired from C.J. Hughes Construction Company. Private visitation and funeral service will be conducted April 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
PHYLLIS ANN ROBINSON, 88, of Langley, Ky., widow of Charles Truman Robinson, died April 21 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Private graveside service April 24, Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BERNICE RAY SANDERS, 84, of Huntington, died April 21 at Grayson’s Assisted Living. She was a retired teacher and administrator with the Wayne County Public School System. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
MARY LOU SIMS, 89, of Belle, W.Va., widow of Charles Edward Sims, died April 23 at Wyngate Senior Living Center. She was a retired substitute teacher with the Kanawha County Board of Education. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN MARVIN SOLOMON, 98, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widower of Ethel McKee Solomon, died April 20 at home. He retired from Island Creek Coal Company. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 24, Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GILBERT RAY THORNTON, 65, of Ironton, died April 22 at home. Memorial donations should be directed to the family to help with final expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
PEGGY A. TURMAN, 72, of Huntington died April 23 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired Cabell County school teacher. There will be a private family service. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
STEVEN WALLEN SR., 76, of Garrett, Ky., widower of Scarlett Hall Wallen, died April 19 in Hazard (Ky.) Appalachian Regional Hospital. Private family graveside service April 24 at Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.