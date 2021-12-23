The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOAN ALIFF, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of Billy L. Aliff, died Dec. 22 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio. A memorial service will be held at noon Nov. 29 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation held one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TRICIA ANNE CHAPMAN, 77, of Huntington died Dec.23. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
SHARON R. CONN, 78, of Barboursville, wife of James H. Conn, died Dec. 21 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN ROBERT DAVIDSON, 46, of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 22. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Davidson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com
FLOYD CRAIG, 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 23 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete.
CAROLYN DELORIS HEDGE, 70, of Barboursville, died Dec. 21. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 27 at the funeral home.
ARTHUR D. LOONEY, 87, of South Williamson, Ky., died Dec. 17. He had worked for the railroad and with cars. There are no services at this time at the request of his family. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
ERIC NATHAN McCALLISTER, 48, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 21 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Apple Grove (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service Friday at the funeral home.
IEDA MILLIRON 46, of Waverly and Piketon, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, died Dec. 22. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton is in charge of arrangements.
MURLIN CLINTON MOORE, 73 of Genoa, husband of Laura Mae Collins Moore, died Dec. 22 in Kissito Healthcare, Hot Springs, Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. He retired as a Roll Attendant at R&R Donnelley Printing Company. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26 at the funeral home.
JIMMY MORRIS, 79 of Dog Patch, W.Va., died Dec. 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 at the funeral home.
WENDELL GENE MOUNTS, 85, of Sidney, Ky., widower of Lozenna Mounts, died Dec. 21 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a Forest Ranger. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at Sidney Missionary Baptist Church. Burial in the Crigger Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
MARY JUNE FERRELL SIMON MULLINS, 79, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Johnny Simon and Thurman Mullins, died Dec. 20 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She had worked at the Justice Drive Inn. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Chapman Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23. www.rerogersfh.com.
BETTY RAY PIERRO, 79, of Huntington, widow of Robert Pierro, died Dec. 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rite of Interment will be at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family request you follow CDC guidelines for masking and social distancing. www.regerfh.com.
WINDEL RAY RIFE II, 48, of Belfry, Ky., son of Patty Sue Taylor of Belfry, died Dec. 19. He was a painter. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. Burial in the Family Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com
WILLIAM EARL WHITE, 85 of Huntington, husband of Ingeborg Topken White, died Dec. 4 at home. He retired from the Corps of Engineers as a safety inspector. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 721 12th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.