The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
REV. CLIFFORD JAYSON ADKINS, 37, of Wayne died Jan. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an ordained minister with Christian Global Outreach Ministries. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 23, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distance are required.
LECTA MAE BUSH, 56, of Crown City, Ohio, died Jan. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES “JIM” CHILDERS, 67, of Huntington died Jan. 20. He retired from Special Metals (Store Room). Funeral services will be noon Jan. 23 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Mask and social distancing are required. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BETTY LOU CLAY, 83, of Barboursville died Jan. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Masks and social distancing required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM T. DIAMOND of Louisa, Ky., died Jan. 19. He was a retired Lawrence County (Ky.) School Bus driver. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Diamond Family Cemetery, Fullers Ridge. A procession leaves Young Funeral Home, Louisa, at noon.
BETTY JEAN HELTON, 90, of Huntington, widow of Douglas Helton, died Jan. 15 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired certified OR Technician with St. Mary’s Medical Center. A private graveside funeral service for the family will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CONNIE GAIL SCOTT ISAACS, 63, of Williamson, W.Va., died Jan. 15. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ANNA ELEANOR IRONS LEWIS, 88, of Stockbridge, Ga., wife of Maxwell L. Lewis, died Jan. 15 at home. She formerly taught at Prichard, Buffalo and Ceredo-Kenova. Arrangements incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOAN MASSEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 21 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY WILLIAM McCAFFERY, 73, of Huntington, father of Brenda and Tim, died Jan. 20 in the VA Medical Center, Huntington. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.
JAMES MICHAEL “ZEKE” MILLER, 69, of Wellington, Fla., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was Chief Engineer of the Hialeah Fire. There will be a private service held for close family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio, and a memorial service in Hialeah, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA ANN NELSON, 78, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 20 at home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Docks Creek Cemetery in the Maple Hill Section, Kenova. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
TOBY LEE NELSON, 45, of Ironton, formerly of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died Jan. 16 at home. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RANDALL DEAN PENNINGTON, 50 of Huntington, husband of Melony Pennington, died Jan. 17. He was a Team Lead at the American Red Cross. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, 1002 25th St., Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GREGORY DARREN PORTER, 81, of Barboursville, died Jan. 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, We plan to observe social distancing and masks policies. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JIMMIE JACK ROWE, 78, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Bonnie Eskew Rowe, died Jan. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RUBY PEARL SONGER, 91, of Barboursville died Jan. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 23 Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
WILLIAM “JAKE” EDWARD SOWARDS, 74, of Salt Rock, died Jan. 18. He was a union boilermaker in Local 249 with CSX. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Baylous Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.cancercare.org/donate-now. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONDEL LEON STOWERS, 86, of Fayetteville, N.C., and formerly of Cape Coral, Fla., and Milton, W.Va., died Jan. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLARA EDNA WILSON STURGILL, 85, of Ironton, wife of Donald Ray Sturgill, died Jan. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Hanging Rock Apostolic Church, Ironton; visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distance are required. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MICHELLE LEE TEMPLETON, 49, of Barboursville, daughter of Yvonnia Lynn Phillips Watts of Barboursville, died Jan. 16 in Cleveland Clinic. She was formerly an assistant at a nursing home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
ROBERT ALLEN TRIPLETT, 71, of Ashland, father of Misty Kay Triplett, died Jan. 16 at home. He retired form AK Steel. Service will be held at a later date. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN WALDO, 79, of Brentwood, Tenn., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Clayton Benachi “C.B.” Waldo, died Jan. 16 in Alive Hospice, Nashville. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 23 with visitation one hour prior at New Hope Methodist Church, Proctorville. There will be a memorial service in Brentwood, Tenn., at a later date. Memorials may be made to Forest Hills United Methodist, 1250 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA MAE WICKLINE, 70, of Kenova, mother of Christy Helmer, died Jan. 19. She was a homemaker. Services will be at a later date. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family.