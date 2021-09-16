The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DORSEY ADKINS, 80, of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Lou Adkins, died Sept. 14. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 29 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., followed by burial in Goldsbury Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va.
PEGGY ANN BRANHAM, 84, of Ragland, W.Va., died Sept. 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a school secretary, Ragland Postmaster, office manager for Dr. Maryona and owned Peggy’s Bizarre. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Connolly Memorial Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
AUDREY GERALDINE KOSKO CHEKE, 89, of Milton, died Sept. 8. She was a homemaker. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 18, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Ona. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KAREN ANN CREMEANS, 67, of Huntington died Sept. 14 in King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at 26th Street Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THOMAS LARRY ELLEDGE, 72 of Micco, W.Va., died Sept. 10 at his sister Rosa’s home A private funeral was held for immediate family members. Burial was in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., assisted the family with arrangements.
JERRY DOUGLAS ESQUE, 79, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Reverta Kay Esque, died Sept. 15. He was a retired electrician for Marathon. Service will be private. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PEGGY ANN FARRELL, 66, of St. Albans, W.Va., wife of Wallace Farrell, died Sept. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MATTHEW LEE FRANCE, 47 of Barboursville, husband of Tammy Mays France, died Sept. 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington and livestreamed on the funeral home website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
SHIRLEY HOLSTEIN HEPLER, 87, of Cora, W.Va., died Sept. 11 Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
PATRICIA FAYE HYNSON, 77, of Huntington, widow of Henry William Hynson, died Sept. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired floral designer from Flowers by Edward Bennett. By her request she will be cremated and no services are planned at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARCELLA A. KLAIBER, 69, of Ironton died Sept. 13 in SOMC, Portsmouth, Ohio. Graveside service will be at noon Sept. 17 at Haverhill Cemetery. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
ELIZABETH LeMaSTER, 96, of Huntington died Sept. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.
Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AMY KATHLEEN MARTIN LUSHER, 51 of Woodlawn, Tenn., formerly of Ona, died Sept. 15. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THERESA LORAINE McQUAID, 93, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 13 in Heartland of Riverview. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements
CRYSTAL MURRAY, 42, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sept. 19 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; burial following in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY ALLEN PELFREY of Barboursville, died Dec. 1, 2020. There will be a celebration of life from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Fly In Café, Lesage, with military honors at 6:30 p.m. There will be food, live music and the opportunity to share memories. Dress is casual.
BRENDA JOYCE PERRY, 74, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Ronald Perry, died Sept. 14 at her son’s home in Chesapeake, Va. She was retired from the Veterans Administration. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHELLY MILLER RUSSELL, 56, of Waterloo, Ohio, widow of Eddie Russell, died Sept. 14 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at noon Sept. 17 at Vernon Furnace Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, to assist the family with arrangements.
JOHN AUSTIN SIZEMORE, 55, of Patriot, Ohio, widower of Christy Waddles, died Sept. 14 in Holzer Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Sept. 18, at Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT BURTON STAMPER, 87, of Ironton, husband of Maggie Cook Stamper, died Sept. 15 at home. He retired from the T&L Department of AK Steel. Funeral service will be 12: 30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JOHNNY STEWART, 77, of Ironton, husband of Mary Stewart, died Sept. 15 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MONNIE JEWEL TOPPINGS, 82, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Earl Zane Topping, died Sept. 2 in Oak Hill Hospital, Brooksville, Fla. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REBECCA ANNE WARD, 43, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com