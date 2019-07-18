The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARSHALL NIBERT, 84, of Bidwell, Ohio, died July 17 at Abbyshire Place. Per his request, there will be no visitation; burial will be at the convenience of the family at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Deal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOWARD ALLEN SPEARS, 53, of Huntington, died July 15 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; burial at Susie Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.