The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY CLARA CADLE, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., died Aug. 6 at Lakin Hospital. Burial will be held at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLOTTE KAY FYFFE STAMBAUGH KITCHEN, 66, of Paintsville, Ky., widow of Harold Kitchen, died July 30. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Fyffe Family Cemetery; visitation will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
THELMA E. MABRY, 56, of Huntington, widow of Robert Mabry, died July 31 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked at Sears Distribution Center. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Encouragers Fellowship Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
TERI LEE NEWMAN, 66, of Huntington, died Aug. 4. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RUTH PARSLEY LITTLE SWAN, of Kenova, widow of Bernard Little and Marvin Swan, died Aug. 2. She was retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Rollins Funeral Home; burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.rollinsfh.com