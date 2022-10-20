The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WALTER GLEN BAISDEN, 96, of Wayne, widower of Beulah Baisden, died Oct. 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington or Huntington City Mission.
PATRICIA A. CARTMELL, 74, of Ironton, Ohio, died Oct. 19 at her residence. She was retired as a cook for the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JERRY GREGORY DAVIS, 50, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Oct. 13 at his residence. He worked in food service. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations can be made to GoFundMe-Support for Jasmine and Aiden. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
RICHARD RICK HANNON, 69, died Oct. 15 at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. Memorial service will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.
DOROTHY LOU THOMPSON, 76, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Samuel Thompson, died Oct. 19 at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
ENOS "PeeWee" THOMPSON, 68, of Wayne County, died Oct. 17. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at New Beginning Community Church; burial at Lynch Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Friday at the church. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DALE WILLIAMS, 90, of Huntington, died Oct. 18 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from the former Bell Atlantic Telephone Company. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
