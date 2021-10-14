The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DIKE BLACKBURN, 76, died Sept. 9 at his residence. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sol Perry Cemetery; burial will follow. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL BOOTH, 34, of Wayne, husband of Shana Booth, died Oct. 8 in Lansing, Michigan. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Price-Mills Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 Saturday at the funeral home.
PATSY RUTH BRANGHAM, 88, of Indio, Cali., formerly of Huntington, widow of James Brangham, died Oct. 5. Private family graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
RICKY ALLEN CUMPTAN, 61, of Huntington, died Oct. 12 at his residence. He was a HVAC Repairman. There are no services at this time. www.regerfh.com
JANET ELAINE PRESTON, 62, of Ashland, Ky., died Oct. 12 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.steenfuneralhome.com
DORETTA MAXINE DIXON RICKMAN, 91, of Kenova, widow of Robert Rickman, died Oct. 12 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She worked for Union Concrete as a bookkeeper. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home; burial at Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com
ERMALEE VICKERS, 98, of Richmond, Ky., formerly of Milton, widow of Ernest Vickers, died Sept. 15. Private burial was held at Forest Memorial Park. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
