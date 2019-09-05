The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DELLA MARTHA DOLIN DAVIS, 91, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Lawrence Davis, died Sept. 3. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Koontz Funeral Home; interment at Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JEANETTE ANN CORNWELL DORSEY, 87, of Kenova, widow of Lowell Dorsey, died Sept. 4 at her residence. Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Kenova United Methodist Church; burial at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kenova United Methodist Church. www.rollinsfh.com.
VINTON ARNOLD EDMONDS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Sept. 3. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
JOHN BRENT FAIRBURN, 44, of Huntington, died Sept. 2. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bible Apostolic Church. www.hensonandkitchen.com
WANDA SUE BYRD FRYMEYER, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Ronald Taylor, died Sept. 04 at her residence. She was retired from Heritage Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Prince Family Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN GLENN MCFANN, 56, of Huntington, died Aug. 19. There will be no public service. www.hensonandkitchen.com
LARRY MELDRUM WEBB, 29, of Huntington, died Aug. 29 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RUSSELL OKEY YOUNG, 62, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 4. Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Deal Funeral Home; burial at Graham Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.dealfh.com