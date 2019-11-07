HUNTINGTON — For the sixth year, the McElroy brothers Justin, Travis and Griffin will team up to bring their popular comedy podcast "My Brother, My Brother and Me" home to be taped in front of a live audience during the holiday season.
After selling out the 2018 comedy show at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in Huntington's City Hall in a record two minutes, Candlenights 2019 will take place at the larger Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, 925 4th Ave. in Huntington. The event is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
The show will feature the popular podcasts "My Brother, My Brother and Me," "Sawbones," "Wonderful!" and "Still Buffering," plus special guests who have yet to be announced.
Tickets, which are $35, will go on sale at noon Friday, Nov. 8, online at https://candlenights2019.bpt.me. Seating for the 2019 Candlenights will be general admission only, and doors are set to open at 3 p.m. Accessible seating areas will be reserved for those who purchase accessible seating tickets.
Usually set near the winter solstice, Candlenights is a made-up holiday that in some ways embodies what "MBMBaM" is truly about — finding your family, whoever they are, and loving them for who they are, Justin McElroy previously told The Herald-Dispatch.
Fans of the podcasts travel to Huntington from all over the country not only to share laughs and celebrate the made-up holiday with the McElroy and Smirl families, but also to give in support of several nonprofits in and around the Tri-State. In previous years, fans have contributed in amounts reaching the tens of thousands of dollars for causes that have included Recovery Point, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia and The Herald-Dispatch's Empty Stockings campaign.
All proceeds from the 2019 show will go to Harmony House, the mission of which is to provide basic resources and housing to people experiencing homelessness in the Huntington area.
Learn more about Candlenights and the McElroys at https://www.themcelroy.family/.