HUNTINGTON — A trial date has been set for a Huntington woman accused of fatally shooting her husband in 2017.
Jessica Diane Gordon, 31, went before Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Chris Chiles for a status hearing Thursday. Chiles set a Jan. 28, 2020, trial date after Gordon agreed to waive her case until the next term of court.
Gordon was offered a plea deal, but rejected it, said her defense attorney Ray Nolan. Nolan said previously that Gordon had been offered a plea deal to second-degree murder, which calls for a 10- to 40-year sentence.
Gordon was charged with murder in the Oct. 22, 2017, shooting death of her husband, Christopher Gordon, 31, at the couple’s home on Cavalier Drive.
According to police, Jessica Gordon said her husband had held her down on a bed, but gave conflicting information that he had strangled her. She told police she retrieved a gun from a gun safe on the other side of the bed and fired one shot, which struck her husband in his left temple.
During her 2017 arraignment, Jessica Gordon told The Herald-Dispatch, “It’s not what it seems.”
Jessica Gordon was originally scheduled to go to trial Sept. 10.
Nolan said at the time he was still waiting for evidence to be exchanged in the case, including additional statements and a forensics report.
On Thursday, Nolan said he believes all the evidence has been turned over.
Nolan said he and Cabell Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers would meet next week to determine if there is any additional evidence in need of disclosure.
Jessica Gordon remains housed at Western Regional Jail awaiting trial.