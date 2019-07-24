Trump

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., waves from Air Force One upon arrival at Wheeling, W.Va., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

WHEELING, W.Va. — President Donald Trump is capping a day of watching congressional hearings with a fundraiser in West Virginia.

Trump was greeted in the state Wednesday evening by Republican Gov. Jim Justice and a crowd of supporters chanting "USA!"

He's slated to speak at a closed-door fundraiser at the WesBanco Arena hosted by Robert E. Murray, the president and CEO of Murray Energy.

A Republican National Committee official says about 1,000 attendees are expected at the event, which is expected to raise $2.5 million for Trump's reelection campaign and the RNC.

Murray is a supporter of Trump's regulatory actions aimed at scaling back environmental protections. His company is the largest underground coal mining company in America.

Trump left for West Virginia after former special counsel Robert Mueller finished testifying before Congress.

