The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY LEE BLACK, 70 of Barboursville died Oct. 16. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 20, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Maupin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HOWARD FRANKLIN OSBURN, 91 of Wayne died Oct. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Visitation from noon until service time. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.
ROCKY ALLEN PAYNE, 55 of Huntington died Oct. 16. Arrangements are incomplete at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
VIRGINIA MAE TUCKER, 69 of Lavalette died Oct. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private services will be held for the immediate family. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting the family with arrangements.
DEVLIN JENNINGS WAGONER, 45, of Willow Wood, Ohio, father of Hope Townsend, died Oct. 17. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
