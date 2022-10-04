The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID RICHARD BOWLES, 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Charlotte L. Clonch Bowles, died Sept. 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
TAMMY CARTER, 48, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Roger Carter, died Oct. 2 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Old Path Baptist Church. Burial in the Old Path Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation after 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
DOROTHY LEE COLLINS, 93, of Huntington died Oct. 2 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN ANTHONY CREECH, 69, of Worthington, Ky., husband of Leann Hix Creech, died Oct. 1 at home. He was a retired Pharmacist with Revco Drug Store. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Bellefonte Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LANDFORD DARWIN FISHER, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Grace Elizabeth Fisher, died Oct. 2 in Promedica of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DIANN FRASHER, 73 of Lavalette, sister of Judy Rakes, died Oct. 2 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service.
TRAVIS MICHAEL HIBNER, 41, of Huntington, died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KEVIN JOHNSON formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 7 in Indianapolis, Ind. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
BETTY DOLORES PLASTER KILGORE, 90, of Huntington died Oct. 1. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5 at the funeral home. Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Ceredo, 448 Main Street, Ceredo WV 25507 or to Hospice House. www.regerfh.com.
RACHEL NICOLE LAKES, 38, of Huntington, died Oct. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
TYLER JACOB LEMASTER, 23, of Huntington, son of Nicole and David Larch and Larry and Jennifer Lemaster, died Oct. 1. There will be a celebration of life at noon Oct. 7 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Recovery Point of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/hall.
EDWARD ALLAN ALJO MAJHER, 78, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Jessie Ann Reeves Majher, died Oct. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a diesel mechanic for Tri Cities Paving. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
CLIFFORD VINCENT McCOY, 64, of Huntington, husband of Julie McCoy, died Oct. 2 at home. He worked at Midway Drive-In. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
ROLAND W. MEFFERT, 83 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Oct. 1. At his request, a public service will not be held. The immediate family will honor him with private memorial service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements.
SEAN DAVID MOXCEY JR., 23, of South Point, Ohio, son of Sean David Moxcey Sr., and Crystal Lynn Dowdle and Bruce Slack, died Oct. 1 at home. Memorial service will be at a later time. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.wallaceffh.com.
NATHAN BRYAN PENIX, 48, of Ashland died Oct. 1 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT LEE PRESSON, 94, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 30. He was a WV State Trooper and supervisor for the WV Department of Transportation. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. www.handleyfh.com.
JOHNNY SALMONS, 81, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial follows on the Salmons Homestead. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
WANDA L. THACKER, 57, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Jerry Dale Thacker, died Oct. 2. The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.