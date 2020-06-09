The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANET LOU THOMPSON ABRAMS, 83, of Elloree, S.C., formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., wife of Gerald Mason Abrams, died June 5. She was a teacher at Ceredo Elementary School and Ceredo Middle School. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 10at Lake Marion Baptist Church, 1182 Scott Lake Rd., Summerton, S.C. A graveside service will be held at Old Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Dock’s Creek Road, Kenova, at 4 p.m. June 11. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lake Marion Baptist Church, 1182 Scott Lake Rd. Summerton, SC 29148.
VAUGHNIA LEE ROBERTS ADKINS, 89 of Huntington, widow of Orville Millington Adkins, died June 7 at home. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June, 11, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting her family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROSE MARY BALL, 66, of Ashland, wife of Scott Ball, died June 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a flea market dealer at Hillbilly Flea Market in Russell, Ky., and had worked at Corbin Ltd. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 11, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Social distancing should be respected. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Community Hospice.
LEONARD EUGENE BUSH, 81, of Milton, husband of Edith Marie Chapman Bush, died June 7. He worked for Dover Elevator. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 10 at Staten Chapel Church Cemetery, Mason County, W.Va. Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com
ZANNA CRAGER, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died June 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HOWARD DEMPSEY, 82, of Scottown, Ohio, died June 5 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Service will be at 6 p.m. June 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CONNIE SUE FERGUSON, 69, of Huntington, wife of Charles S. Ferguson, died May 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a medical transcriptionist with the former Huntington Hospital, now River Park Hospital. A celebration of life gathering will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID GOODERHAM, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Mary Gooderham, died June 7 at home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services. www. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA BLEVINS JARRELL, 64, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Kevin Blevins of Pikeville, Ky., and Tommy Burton of Tennessee, died June 7 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 10, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Gilman Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home.
BETTY WARD KEYS, 92 of Huntington, widow of James Walter Keys Jr., died June 8 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Services will be 11 a.m. June 12 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
MARGARET LAMBERT, 79, of Massillon, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of James Lambert, died May 5 in Sprenger Health Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. June 11 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was a homemaker. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM MICHAEL LAMBERT, 71, of Wayne, husband of Alice Roberts Lambert, died June 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice. He was a professional painter. Chapman’s Mortuary is handling the arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LARRY LIVELY, 81, of Williamson, W.Va., formerly Sumerco, W.Va., father of Scott Lively and Benjie Lively, both of St. Albans, W.Va., died June 5 in Trinity of Mingo Nursing Home, Williamson. He was a carpenter. At his request, there are no services, and cremation will take place. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOE CEPUS MIDKIFF, 93, husband of Deborah Watts Midkiff, died June 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was owner and operator of Midkiff Insurance. There will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
CLARVIL LENO MORRISON, 74, of Milton died June 4 at home. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 12, at Balls Gap Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Procession to cemetery will leave funeral home at 1:30 p.m.
PATRICIA KAY RILEY, 66, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died June 8 at home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 11 at Ice Creek Cemetery, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHERYL THOMAS RYDER, 70, of Huntington died June 7. She was the owner of Cakes For All Occasions. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. June 10 at the Christ Temple Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Gideon’s International. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KENNETH KERMIT "JACK" SCITES JR. 85 of Ravenswood, W.Va., died June 6 in Holzer Assisted Living of Gallipolis, Ohio. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum as a Fabrication Supervisor. Cremation services are under the direction of Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.
VILMA JOY BURGER DAVIS SWANSON, 93, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Branchland, W.Va., died June 9. There will be a funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 12, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
MARY ANN VANNATTER, 55 of Dunlow, died June 8 at home. Graveside funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 11 at Vannatter Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be at Vannatter Cemetery one hour prior to services. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting her family with arrangements.
BARBARA ANN DEEDS WASHINGTON, 83, of Huntington, widow of Reed P. Washington Jr., died June 7 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was a retired personal banker with the former Bank One. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 11, Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. The procession will leave Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, at 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Donations may be made to Children’s Ministry at Sunrise Temple Baptist Church. www.chapmans-mortuary.com