The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RICKY LEON ALEXANDER, 75, of Wayne died Dec. 31, 2020, at home. He worked in construction. At Ricky’s request, there will be no services. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
HENRY LEE CHAPMAN, 85, of Milton died Dec. 22, 2020. He was retired from ACF Industries. Private services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KENNETH LUKE EVERHART, 78, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Johnda Bluebaum Everhart, died Dec. 31, 2020. He retired from CSX. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Mamre Baptist Church, Kitts Hill; burial in Mamre Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested the church, PO Box 110, Kitts Hill 45645. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arragements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LULA MAE FANNIN, 85, of Kenova died Jan. 3 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. She was a former retail clerk with Parsons, Judy’s, Cowden’s, Proffitt’s and Elder-Beerman. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Preston Family Funeral Home. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service.
JERRY R. GOODRICH, 65, of Danville, W.Va., died Jan. 2 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.
YVONNE BITTEAN MYERS HAYES, 69, of Huntington, widow of Thomas Edward Hayes Sr., died Dec. 24, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She worked at Woodlands Retirement Community and the Huntington Housing Authority. Services will be private. Burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
HENRIETTA ALDERMAN HILEMAN, 84 of Barboursville, widow of Eugene Hileman, died Jan. 3. There will be a memorial Homegoing celebration at a later date. Private burial. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RICHARD INNIS, 85, of Patriot, Ohio, husband of Dorothy Schumn, died Jan. 4 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ANGELA JEWELL, 50, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 4. Arrangements incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
ANNA LEE GENEVA MOUNT, 91, of Ona, sister of Jean Chaffin, died Jan. 2 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. She was an accountant for the former H.L. Green. Funeral services will be conducted noon Jan. 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CAROLYN ANNE FOX NISWANDER, 59, of Lesage, widow of Timothy Alan Niswander, died Dec. 31, 2020. She was a retired veterinarian tech from Help for Animals. There are no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES EDWARD SCOTT SR., 76, of Ironton died Jan. 2. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Christ Temple Church, Ashland. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM MCKINLEY SITES JR., 82 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 1 in the Emogene Dolin Hospice House. Graveside services were 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations to Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.
ROBERT RIESE SPRADLING, 63, of Huntington, son of Minnie Plybon and Paul Spradling, died Jan., 2, Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
ROSANNA SPURLOCK, 58, of Milton died Dec. 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family.
ARNOLD LEE WHITT, 73 formerly of Culloden, died Jan. 5 in Lakin Hospital, West Columbia, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Beard Mortuary, Huntington.