The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BELLE ADKINS, 61, of Lenore, W.Va., wife of Grover Adkins, died April 12 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was owner and operator of B&J Grocery, Lenore. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 15, Alexander Cemetery. There will be a private visitation before the graveside service. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DAVID LEE BAILEY, 62, of Huntington died April 9. Private family graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, on April 17. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LADONIA SUE CARPENTER, 70, of Wayne died April 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
ANDREW S. CHAPMAN, 75, of Navarre, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Candy Chapman, died April 12 in Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio. He was a member of Ohio Local 18 Operating Engineers. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Victory Baptist Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DANNY RAY CREAKMAN, 67 of Monaville, W.Va., died April 12 at Pikeville Medical Center. Private graveside service at 1 p.m. April 16 at Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES ANDREW CURNUTTE, 69, of Huntington, brother of Shawncie Collins, died April 11 at home. He was a local musician/songwriter. Private graveside services will be conducted at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DALE KEITH FINLEY, 79, of Huntington, husband of Judith Finley, died April 12 at Westwood Center, Bluefield, Va. Services will be private for the family. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery. He was an international salesman for Special Metals. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LOIS PEARL GALYEAN, 86, of Scott Depot, W.Va., died April 13. Private services will be held on April 17. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOANDEL MILLER JACKSON, 89, of Edgewater, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of George Edward Jackson Jr., died April 9 at Edgewater Hospice Care. She was a teacher at Cox’s Landing Elementary. A celebration of her life will be held in both Edgewater and Huntington at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
WALKER KIDD, 85, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Mary Alice Lawson Kidd, died April 11 in Highlands ARH, Prestonsburg. Private family service April 15; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
KIE LAWRENCE JR., 95, of South Point, Ohio, father of Lana Gail Conner, died April 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from CSX Railroad. Viewing begins at 11 a.m. on April 16, and the service at 11:30 am. The service will also be webcast at www.regerfh.com website. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family.
ANTHONY LAMBERT, 77, of Ranger, W.Va., died April 13 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. He retired from Quality Stamping. There will be private, family graveside services. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
EDWARD LEFEBURE, 76, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 13. At his request, there will be no public service. There will be a private family service at a later date. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting the family.
JOHNNY D. MARCUM, 58, of Fort Gay died April 13. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PAULINE L. MEADOWS, 84, of Inwood, W.Va., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 11 at the home of her daughter-in-law. Services and burial will be private, and there is no visitation. Memorials may be made to Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County, PO Box 147, Charles Town, WV 25414. Melvin T. Strider Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.mtstrider.com.
JEAN HARDEN QUEEN, 91, of Logan, W.Va., widow of Ervin Samuel Queen, died April 12. She was a retired schoolteacher in Florida and West Virginia. There will be a private family graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va., with a memorial service at a later date. Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.jamesfh.com.
MYKAELA NICOLE RILEA, 26, of Ceredo, daughter of Hope and Gregory Skeens, died April 6 at home. She was a former regional manager for Speedway. No formal services are planned. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES RAYMOND SMITH, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Linda Jean Adkins Smith, died April 14 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
WILBUR ALLEN STAPLETON, 33, of Ironton, husband of Tammy Stapleton, died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family funeral service will be held April 16 at Getaway Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RANDY LEE SWAIN, 68 of Ceredo, husband of P. Joyce Swain, died April 13. Funeral service will be noon April 16, Christ Temple Church, Huntington; burial following in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. The service will be livestreamed at noon on the Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Facebook page, www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen Condolences may be expressed at www.hensonandkitchen.com
PATTY ANN DRAY WILLIAMS, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died April 12 in River Run Healthcare, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. There will be a private graveside service at Miller (Ohio) Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.