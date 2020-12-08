The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELAINE ALBAN, 66, of Ironton, sister of Annette Masie of Ironton and Jennifer Scott of Loveland, Ohio, died Dec. 4 at home. She was a home health aide for Quality Care. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 9, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LLOYD R. ASH, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Linda Lou Boster Ash, died Dc. 7 at home. He retired from INCO Alloys. Private family service and burial will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
STEVEN RICHARD BARKER SR. 55, of South Point, Ohio, son of Dick Barker of Chesapeake, Ohio and Katherine Pettry of South Point, died Dec. 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARJORIE SUE BURTON, 73, of Huntington, mother of Terry, Chuck and Chris Burton and Lillian Stover, died Dec. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
JACK RONALD CAPEHART, 92, of Barboursville, husband of Linda G. Toppins Capehart, died Dec. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a sales representative for Huntington Laboratories. Due to Covid-19, private graveside services will be conducted at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
LEONARD LEE CARTER, 83, of Ona died Dec. 5. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
BRANT C. CREECH, 57, of Ashland, son of son of Jack Creech, died Dec. 4 at home. He was an educator in the Fairview Independent Schools. Service will be private and livestreamed at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Brant Creech Memorial Scholarship at Members Choice Credit Union.
BETTY SUE MEADOWS FERRELL, 85, of Valrico, Fla., died Nov. 27 at home. There will be a private graveside service Dec. 12 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
ALLEN BRUCE HARGIS, 57, of Huntington, son of Mary Louise McKinley Hargis of South Point, died Dec. 5 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOE ALAN HOWE, 66, of Barboursville, formerly Catlettsburg, Ky., died Nov. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DONALD EDGAR LITTLE, 76, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., formerly of Cheshire, Ohio, died Dec. 7 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. A private graveside service and burial will be Dec. 9 at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL KENT MITCHELL, 61, of Huntington, husband of Saundra Mitchell, died Dec. 5 at home. He was a self-employed laborer. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
FAYE OSBURN, 88, of Supply, N.C., widow of Robert Lee Osburn, died Dec. 3 in the Autumn Care Center in Shallotte, N.C. Funeral services at noon Dec. 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
KATHERINE “KATHY” LOU FARLEY SNYDER, 71, wife of John Snyder, died Dec. 1 at home in Marlinton, W.Va. She was an educator. Private family services were held on Dec. 6, at Mountain View Cemetery. The family plans to invite friends and members of the community to a larger memorial and celebration of Kathy’s life this summer. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Pocahontas County. www.lantzfuneralhome.com.
PAUL WESLEY THOMASSON, 86, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Fay Billups Thomasson, died Nov. 25 in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required for protocol at the graveside funeral service that will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Trace Fork Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lincoln County. He retired from the City of Huntington in the Finance Department as an auditor and tax collections. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SUE ANN TURNER, 22, of Crown City, Ohio, died Dec. 4 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RANDY LEE WARD, 34, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of David and Sonja Curry, died Dec. 4. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Chesapeake (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA MAE WILSON, 63, of Ironton, wife of Kenneth Wilson, died Dec. 4 at home. Graveside services 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Ross Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.