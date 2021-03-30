The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONNIE LILBURN BELCHER, 78, of Huntington, husband of Betty Belcher, died March 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. April 1 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JAMES DALE CHAFIN of Carrollton, Texas formerly of Danville, W.Va., son of Violet Chafin of Carrollton, died March 22. Funeral service at 2 p.m. April 1 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Mask and social distancing encouraged. www.handleyfh.com.
RODNEY HOWARD COLLINS, 54, of Milton died March 26. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
DREW ANEESHA COPENHAVER, 21, of Barboursville, died Feb. 16. There will be a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m., April 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Donations are suggested to The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373 which provides scholarships to welding students at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KAREN C. DONNALLY, 70, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died March 29 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 3 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Pisgah Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
ANGELA DAWN DORRELL, 45, of Huntington died March 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. April 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MINA MARIE EFFINGHAM, 86, of Kenova died March 27 in Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. April 2 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN KAY MARKEL GILES, 79, of Ironton, mother of Charles Giles of Moline, Ill., and Samuel Giles of Taylorsville, Ga., died March 29 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was one of the first women to drive a semi-truck, hauling coil steel, trained Lipizzaner Stallions and retired as a nurse for Best Care. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. April 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service. Donations are suggested to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JUDY FAYE GLANCY, 74, of Milton died March 26 at home. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. April 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CONNIE LOUISE JOHNSON HATFIELD, 61, of Forest Hills, Ky., wife of Eddie Bruce Hatfield, died March 28 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She was a retired Pharmacy Technician from Appalachian Regional Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 31, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. March 30 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
BETTY SUE LAMBERT, 72, of Ranger, W.Va., died March 26. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 1 at Montana Freewill Baptist Church, Ranger. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com.
DEBRA MARIE MIDKIFF, 61, of Huntington, mother of Alisa Merritt, died March 25. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 1 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in the Highland Cemetery Annex. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
EMMA RUTH WALKER, 67, of Genoa, wife of Elmer Walker, died March 29 at home. Funeral services will be at noon April 1 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Crabtree Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.
IRA MILTON WELLMAN, 92, of Varney, W.Va., widower of Nannie June Varney, died March 29 at home. He retired from the United States Air Force. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 1 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Varney Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL WILLIAMS, 86, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Phyllis Runyon Williams, died March 29 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 1 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. www.slackandwallace.com.