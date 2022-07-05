The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONALD KEITH BARRON, 84, of Ironton, husband of Kathleen O’Leary Barron, died July 3 at home. He retired from St. Lawrence O'Toole Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. July 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
GARLAND LEOTIS BILLS, 84, of Milton, husband of Janice M. Bills, died July 1. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 7 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GARY “TODD” BLANKENSHIP, 57, of Ironton, died July 1 in Boyd County, Kentucky. He was a lineman and supervisor for American Electric Power. Friends and family gather from noon to 2 p.m. July 6 at Dawson-Bryant Middle School gymnasium. The memorial service will be immediately following. Burial in Ice Creek Cemetery. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
DEVIN DEWAYNE BLOCK, 47, of Genoa died July 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 7 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ERMA RENAE BONECUTTER, 37, of South Point, Ohio, died June 29 at home. Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. July 7 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES ERNESTINE CHAPMAN, 92, of Huntington died July 3. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA KAY COOK, 71 of Barboursville died June 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. July 8 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CHARLES DAVIE FISHER, 41, of Ironton, son of Goldie Fisher of Ironton, died June 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 7 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MICHELLE HARPER, 51, of Huntington died July 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JAMES KIDD JR., 68, of Hamlin, W.Va., died July 3. Funeral service will be at noon July 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial will follow in Kidd Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JERRY GORDON KOUNS, 78, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widower of Glenna jean Bowman Kouns, died July 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Kentucky Electric Steel. Public visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. July 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Graveside service will follow at Community Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
EDWARD WARREN LEWIS, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 8 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DR. SHARON GAIL BURTON MARTIN, 78, of Scott Depot, W.Va., formerly of Charleston, died July 2. She retired as Principal of Elk Elementary. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 6 at Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Route 34 South near Hamlin, W.Va. A procession will leave Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trustees Harvey's Creek Cemetery, c/o Greg Sergent, 6686 Hamlin Road, Culloden, WV 25510; Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, WV 25387; or New Hope Animal Rescue, PO Box 461, Scott Depot, WV 25560. www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
JIMMY LEE MAY, 78, of Milton, husband of Linda Speaks May, died July 1. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 7 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization in Milton, (E.C.C.H.O) where Jim volunteered for many years.
JIMMY RUSSEL MILLS, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ROBERT HOWARD PELFREY JR., 39 of Huntington, husband of Chrystal Moore Pelfrey, died July 1 at home. He was a self-employed contractor. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
VICKIE LYNN WOLFE SHANNON, 73, of Kenova died July 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 7 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Service livestream may be viewed, and online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
TAMMARA RAE SIMMONS, 64 of Huntington, wife of Thomas Mac Simmons, died July 2. There will be a private memorial service at a later time. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DANNY RAY THOMPSON of Wayne died July 2. He retired from Owens-Illinois and was the plant manager for Jefferson-Smurfitt in Louisville, Ky. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 7 at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the American Cancer Society or the American Lung Association.
LAURA BELLE WHISENANT, 75, of Huntington, widow of Daniel Dale Whisenant, died July 3at her daughter’s home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com