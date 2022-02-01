The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDDIE ADKINS, 64, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 28 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Miller Memorial Gardens, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHLEEN ADKINS, 67, of Barboursville died Jan. 29 at home. She was a retired Cabell County teacher. Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery, Wayne County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHYLLIS ANN BALL, 79, of Kenova, widow of Ernie Lee Ball, died Jan. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Memorial service for HERBERT ALLEN BLAIR, 62, of Barboursville, will be 2 p.m. Feb. 6 at El Hasa Shrine Temple, Ashland, off the Cannonsburg exit of I-64. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the El Hasa Shrine Temple.
VIOLET L. BATEMAN, 88, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 31 in Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, Middleport, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
DAVID FRANKLIN BRAMMER, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Betty Brammer, died Jan. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ALLEN CAMPBELL, 65, of Dunbar, W.Va., died Jan. 24. At his request, cremation was chosen.
Cremation services were provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, South Charleston.
ELMER ENDICOTT JR., 73, of Salt Rock died Jan. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GERALDINE ADKINS HOLDER, 79, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 27 in Best Care Nursing, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and donations should be made to your favorite charity. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
ISAAC JOSEPH ERVIN JR., “IKE” 77, of Ironton died Jan. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, service will be private. Memorials should be made to your favorite charity. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
BILLY RAY KAZEE of Logan, W.Va., died Jan. 27 in Logan Regional Medical Center. There will be no service, but a memorial at a later time. Arrangements are being directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
LINDA J. LONG, 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 31 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests that all those attending wear a face mask.
MARSHA ANN LUNSFORD, 70, of Huntington died Jan. 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She retired from the former Huntington Civic Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROGER MARSHALL, 68, of Ironton, husband of Mary Parsons Marshall, died Jan. 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Evenor-Hamilton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
VELMA EDITH REYNOLDS, 94, of Culloden, died Jan. 31. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Liberty Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Milton, WV 25541. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LAURA FRANCES ROBINETTE of Ashland, widow of earl Edward Robinette, died Jan. 30 in King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. Honoring service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Steen Funeral home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will be in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral Home. Masks and social distance will be required. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CATHY JO SIMPKINS, 60, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 30 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Wednesday at the funeral home.
JERRY MAURICE SOWDER, 80, of Kenova died Jan. 31 at home. He worked as a store clerk for Spring Valley Food Mart. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kenova Church Of Christ. Official CDC Covid protocols will be followed. www.rollinsfh.com.
CHRISTINA WHITE, 47, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of James White Jr., died Jan. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Connolly Memorial Baptist Church; visitation one hour prior. Service from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at Booten-Millers Fork United Baptist Church, Wayne. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
ANNA LYNN WRIGHT, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Danny Wright, died Jan. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was an employee of Keesee Chrysler Plymouth. A graveside service will be held at noon Feb 2 at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.