The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY JOY BLAKE, 94 of Ceredo, widow of Lawrence Ross Jr., and George Blake, died Oct. 16 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CHERYL KAE CHAFFINS, 50, of Huntington died Oct. 17 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. She was a Personal Banker at City National Bank. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or Little Victories Animal Rescue. www.rollinsfh.com.
VINCENT KENNETH COLLINS JR., 68, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 18 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORINE COPLEY, 80, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Andrew Jackson Copley, died Oct. 16 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She had worked at C&D Carryout. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
MELVIN DAVID CYFERS III, 59, of Logan, W.Va., companion of Melanie Cantrell of Logan, died Oct. 15. He was a retired manager for Suddenlink Communications, and worked at Shentel Communications. At his request, cremation was chosen and there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LARRY P. FORTNER, 60, of Huntington died Oct. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLARENCE JAMES GESWEIN JR., 90 of Huntington, died Oct. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family graveside services will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
GARY FREEMAN KELLER, 84, of Barboursville died Oct. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Susie Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD JAY KELLEY, 82, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Mary Sue Romine Kelley, died Oct. 18 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He as a millwright with the Local Union 1519. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the perpetual care fund at Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JUSTIN MURPHY, 48, of Huntington died Oct. 18 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET NEWSOME, 70, of Milton died Oct. 16. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Gwinn Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHYLLIS PINSON, 83, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Earl David Pinson, died Oct. 18. She was a retired ICU nurse. Graveside service will be 22 a.m. Oct. 21 Greenlawn Cemetery. The procession will leave Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at the funeral home.