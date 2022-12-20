The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA KAY ANNESS, 71 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 20 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. Honoring her wishes, donations are suggested to One By One Animal Rescue. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ESTHER VIRGINIA ARTHUR of Barboursville, widow of Lloyd V. Arthur Sr., died Dec. 17. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JACQUELINE EVERETT BALL, 78, of Rush, Ky., wife of Bill Ball, died Dec. 17 at home. She worked as a certified Respiratory Therapist. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland. Entombment at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. No visitation is planned but friends may begin to gather at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1320 Bath Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BRITTON BRINKLEY BARLOW, 92 of Ironton, husband of Frances Fletcher Roberts Barlow, died Dec. 15. He worked at C&O Railroad, Allied Chemical, and Sturm Machine Company in Barboursville. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Christ Episcopal Church, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RONALD LLOYD BLEDSOE, 82 of Milton, husband of Charlotte Shaffer Bledsoe, died Dec. 19. He was the owner and operator of Ron’s Machine Shop. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROY WAYNE CARTER, 79 of Huntington, widower of Janet G. Carter, died Dec. 17 in Heritage Center. He was the pastor of Beverly Hills Church of Christ Christian in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Beverly Hills Church of Christ Christian. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. If attending, please wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CURTIS CHANEY JR., 73 of Genoa, husband of Teresa Belle Dummitt Chaney, died Dec. 18 at home. He was the owner of C&W Cable. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be from two hours before service at the funeral home.
LEWIS ROLFE CLAY, 86 of Milton died Dec. 19. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Cabell Midland Food Bank. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at the mausoleum at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
EVERETT DEAN JR., 74 of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Annie Dean, died Dec. 18 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Dec. 23 in Center Point Baptist Church, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the church. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
VICKI SUE GORE, 71 of Kitts Hill, Ohio, daughter of Clifford and Donna Mae Stormes Gore, died Dec. 19. She had worked for Pennco Window Products of Summit, Ky. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONNA MARIE GRASSO, 65 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Joe Grasso, died Dec. 19 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
J.B. HACKWORTH, 80 of Ashland, husband of Kaye Goddard Hackworth, died Dec. 18 at home. He retired as a millwright with AK Steel. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials should be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DEITRA SUSAN HOWERTON, 62 of Huntington, sister of Janietta Hunt and Raymond Howerton, died Dec. 15 at home. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Dec. 23 at Graceland Memorial Park Chapel, Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11:45 a.m. to noon at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRADEN NEIL HUNT JR., 49, of Huntington, husband of Teresa Hunt, died Dec. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former union construction worker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES ALLEN MILLER, 83 of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Jessie Lee Richmond Miller, died Dec. 18. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at the funeral home.
VIRGINIA LOUISE RAMEY, 82 of Lavalette, widow of Toliver J. Ramey, died Dec. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Dec. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
GAYLA RENEE ROACH, 34 of Ironton died Dec. 18. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
MARSHALL J. SAWYERS, 68 of Elkview, W.Va., died Dec. 11 at home. Burial will be Dec. 21 in Donel C Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD EARL TUCKER, 88 of Huntington died Dec. 18. Arrangements are pending at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.