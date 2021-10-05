The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBORAH SUE AGUILAR, 66, of South Point, Ohio, sister of Charles and Bryan Quick, died Oct. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
REV. WILLIAM BRADFORD BLANCHARD, 66 of Wayne died Oct. 2 at home. He was an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES E. CALDWELL, 85, of Ashland, husband of Linda Weaver Caldwell, died Oct. 3 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He owned and operated CC Coin. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Catlettsburg (Ky.) Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THAMER LEONARD CALHOUN, 84, of Huntington, husband of Jean Godwin Calhoun died Oct. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was retired from CSX and f the US Marine Corps Reserve. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.regerfh.com
JAY DEE COCHRAN, 49, of Patriot, Ohio, husband of Amethyst “Amber” McGuire, died Oct. 4 in Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. He was a self-employed carpenter. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Patriot Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio.
STELLA LOUISE CONWAY, 73, of Huntington, widow of David Conway, died Oct. 2 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. She formerly worked in payroll with Huntington Steel. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES GRANDVILLE CREMEANS, 43, of Ironton, son of Robert Cremeans and Connie Sue Thompson Cox, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center Ironton. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 9 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY DANIELS, 62, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Oct. 4. There will be a day-long celebration of life on Oct. 9 at his home, 3020 State Route 243, Coal Grove, OH 45638. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ZACKARY FERRIS DUNN, 30, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Patti Colegrove and Bruce Dunn, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES WILLIAM ESTEP, 66, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Teresa Estep, died Oct. 1 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.slackandwalace.com.
THOMAS DUDLEY GRAYBEAL, 71, of Huntington, widower of Mary Alice Graybeal, died Oct. 4 in Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with military honors at 6 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CARL DOUGLAS GREEN, 55, of Kenova died Oct. 2 at home. A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. www.TriStateCremationSociety.com.
DOROTHY LOUISE SAUNDERS HIBBARD, 93 of Huntington, widow of Leroy C. Hibbard, died Sept. 5 at home. She was a retired cook from Kellogg School. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOHN “RUSTY” JOHNSON, 78, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Betty Lou Tackett Johnson, died Oct. 3 in Arbors of Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burfi following in King’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD DARWIN LeMASTER, 68, of Huntington, husband of Danette Fuller LeMaster, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired quality control manager with Columbia Paint of Huntington. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
HERMAN OWEN MAYS, 88, of Palestine, Texas, formerly of Huntington, widower of Janice Ann Bartholomew Mays, died Sept. 26 in Texas. He was a retired welder with ACF. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Huntington. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENDA GAIL McGOWAN, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 3. She was a former employee of River Park Hospital. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NAOMI RUTH HOLLAND MOORE, 91, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Faris Moore, died Oct. 4. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
PHYLLIS JEWEL MULLINS, 86, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Claude Mullins, died Oct. 4 in McDowell Nursing and Rehab, Gary, W.Va. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
LORETTA OSBURN, 83, of East Lynn, widow of Thomas B. Osburn, died Oct. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral at noon Oct. 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
NOLA MAE RANDALL, 86 of Lesage died Sept. 28. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Oct. 7 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sisters of Hope at Cabell Huntington Hospital. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KENNETH “BUCKY” RAYBURN of Huntington, died Sept. 29. The family will be holding a memorial service at Redemption Church of Huntington, W.Va., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021. Memorials may be made to Huntington City Mission. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
DUSTIN TRENT SIMPKINS, 35, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Oct. 1. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Oct. 6 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
BRENDA KAY WILDER, 63, of Huntington, died Oct. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2021 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Service for ELMER RAY "PETE" WILSON, 79, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Valerie Ann Stock Wilson of Willow Wood, Ohio, will be will be 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Linnville Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. He retired from DMI and Internet. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.